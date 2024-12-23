Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi authorities have issued directives for the workplace during rough weather.

They have notified private sector companies in the construction, contracting, and infrastructure development sectors about an action plan, which includes directives aimed at ensuring safety for workers while minimising damage to facilities.

In April, the UAE experienced unprecedented floods, highlighting the importance of understanding and mitigating the impact of adverse weather on construction sites.

Building and construction are considered high-risk activities, and the level of risk increases for workers in adverse weather conditions such as heavy rain, lightning, flooding, high winds, and fog.

Check the forecast

A severe weather plan for construction companies starts with weather awareness - it’s important to regularly check the weather forecasts, officials said. This precaution can give enough time to take preventative measures before an impending storm or heat wave strikes. Even last-minute construction site preparations can save employees and equipment from injury and damage.

Procedures in different weather

Heavy Rain

For Employers:

- Ensure appropriate signage is in place and monitor areas prone to flooding.

- Review the use of electrical installations or equipment during heavy rainfall.

- Undertake additional checks of scaffolding, ladders, and heavy equipment.

- Notify employees to avoid high areas like platforms and scaffolds during thunderstorms.

- Stop outdoor work during thunder storms.

- Secure chemicals or hazardous materials and provide wet weather clothing for outdoor work.

For Workers

- Follow employer notifications and instructions regarding equipment use during rainfall.

- Avoid using chemicals or hazardous materials.

- Use appropriate clothing suited for rain if working outdoors.

Fog

For Employers

- Provide high-visibility clothing for outdoor workers.

- Review lifting activities considering visibility conditions.

- Ensure audible and visual warnings are activated on equipment.

For Workers

-Wear personal protective equipment (PPE) such as reflector vests.

High Winds

For Employers

- Review outdoor work and work at heights when wind speeds exceed 38km/h.

- Secure loose materials and stop lifting operations during high winds.

- Provide protective gear against falls and secure site fencing.

For Workers

- Avoid standing near accumulated construction materials.

- Use required PPE and follow lifting guidelines.