Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has announced the inauguration of Al Dhaid University on September 16, 2024.

The new institution is being established with the goal of benefiting the central region of Sharjah and equipping job seekers with the skills necessary to meet professional standards. The institution will consist of faculties focused on Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine.

Sharjah Ruler stated that the registration is now open, emphasising the importance of achieving excellent grades in secondary education for admission to the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. This is because the studies in this field are rigorous and expensive, similar to those in human medicine.

He revealed this during a call on the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

The importance of Al Dhaid University was highlighted by Dr Sheikh Sultan, who stressed that the University will stand out from other universities by offering specialised programs that are essential for planning a successful life in Sharjah.

Additionally, the University will provide high-level qualifications that will greatly benefit job seekers.

According to Dr Sheikh Sultan, the inauguration will take place two weeks after the academic year begins, giving students enough time to adjust to their programs.

Faculty of Agriculture

Al Dhaid University includes two important faculties including, the Faculty of Agriculture, which has already received accreditation from the Ministry of Higher Education, and the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, which is currently undergoing the accreditation process.

Huge land for farms

Sharjah Ruler said: “It is widely recognised that the Faculty of Agriculture necessitates comprehensive study areas, and we have made all the necessary preparations for this university. We have huge lands dedicated to wheat, dairy, poultry, vegetables, and fruit farms, all prepared to warmly receive trainee students. The duration of study in the Faculty of Agriculture is four years.”

Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

Dr Sheikh Sultan stated that there are notable differences between the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and the Faculty of Agriculture in terms of the level of study and associated expenses.

“Students seeking admission to this faculty must possess exceptional grades in their secondary education, as the level of study is at par with that of human medicine. Enrollment is currently open,” he added.

Veterinary hospital

His Highness revealed that a veterinary hospital is currently being built near the university. He added that this facility will have two main functions: providing training for students and offering treatment and surgery for animals raised in the region.

In addition, the hospital has established external clinics, such as the Mar’aa Al Shamal clinic in the Suhaila area, which is fully operational and ready to serve the community.

A new clinic is currently being built in the Mleiha area and is expected to open soon, catering to the healthcare needs of the Mleiha, Al Nozha in Al Madam, and Washah pastures. Our farms also feature specialised clinics for cattle and poultry.

Great opportunity

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan said that students will have the opportunity to not only receive quality education but also gain practical experience by working in various agricultural fields and centres.