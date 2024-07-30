Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree for the dissolution of the Sharjah Urban Planning Council.

Governed by Law No. (3) of 2014, the Sharjah Urban Planning Council will be officially dissolved as of August 1, 2024.

The decree mandates the transfer of all rights, assets, properties, and obligations of the Sharjah Urban Planning Council to the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS).

It further specifies that the employees of the Sharjah Urban Planning Council will be relocated, along with their job grades and financial allocations, to the departments and entities of Sharjah’s government. This transfer will be carried out based on the needs and appropriate allocation, under the oversight and implementation of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, in collaboration with the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey and relevant authorities.

New Urban Planning Department

Dr Sheikh Sultan issued an Emiri Decree No. (61) of 2014, establishing a department in the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey.

As per the decree, a new department named the “Urban Planning Department” is to be established within the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey.

New director appointed

Dr Sheikh Sultan also issued an Emiri Decree regarding the transfer and appointment of the Director of the Urban Planning Department at the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey.