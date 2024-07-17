Dubai: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued directives to increase compensation to Dh50,000 for individuals whose homes were affected by the rains and weather conditions in April.
Speaking during the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television, the Sharjah Ruler announced the approval of compensation totalling Dh15.33 million to be disbursed to 618 affected cases.
Sheikh Sultan instructed the Sharjah Social Services Department to commence the immediate distribution of these compensations to the beneficiaries.
Earlier, Sheikh Sultan instructed relevant authorities in the emirate to assess damages caused by the unstable weather conditions that prevailed in the country in April.