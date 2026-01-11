GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE minister Reem Al Hashimy highlights power of content creators in humanitarian response

Minister calls for collaboration between governments, creators, and organisations

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Reem Al Hashimy, UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation (right), speaks at a fireside chat titled ‘Taking Aid to the World: Turning Attention into Action’ during the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 in Dubai.
Reem Al Hashimy, UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation (right), speaks at a fireside chat titled ‘Taking Aid to the World: Turning Attention into Action’ during the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 in Dubai.

Dubai: Reem Al Hashimy, UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, underscored the crucial role content creators play in driving global humanitarian action by turning statistics into human stories that capture attention and inspire meaningful response.

Speaking at a fireside chat titled “Taking Aid to the World: Turning Attention into Action” during the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 in Dubai, Al Hashimy said the real challenge amid escalating crises is not just delivering aid, but keeping the world engaged with the human realities of those affected.

“The crises we talk about are not theoretical,” she said. “People need to see this reality, and creators can shed light on suffering in a way that makes it impossible to ignore.”

Bridging data and experience

Al Hashimy highlighted that effective humanitarian response requires partners who focus on people rather than headlines, translating data into credible, sensitive content that reflects the lived experiences of affected communities.

She pointed to the UAE’s approach, which combines practical mechanisms like field hospitals, bakeries, evacuation of the injured, and medical treatment within the UAE. She noted that assistance to Gaza has surpassed US$2 billion, reflecting the country’s commitment to protecting vulnerable populations during crises.

Spotlight on Sudan

Al Hashimy also drew attention to Sudan, describing it as an urgent humanitarian situation that lacks sufficient global coverage. She called for coordinated partnerships among governments, multilateral organisations, the private sector, and content creators to raise awareness and mobilise support for affected communities.

“When we talk about human suffering, there is nothing political about that,” she said. “Focusing on the humanitarian reality simply shows what life looks like on the other side.”

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEDubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Former England captain Rio Ferdinand.

Why Rio Ferdinand says Dubai inspires his next chapter

1h ago2m read
Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar opens up at Dubai’s 1 Billion Followers Summit on why taking the company public was a tough but crucial decision, and how it shaped Emaar’s growth and discipline.

Alabbar says taking Emaar public was a ‘stupid idea’

4m read
Sheikh Mohammed attends 1 Billion Followers Summit

Sheikh Mohammed attends 1 Billion Followers Summit

2m read
Attendees at the two-day content creators' event in Dubai as 1 Billion Followers Summit. File photo for illustrative purpose only

1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai sells out

2m read