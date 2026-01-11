UAE minister Reem Al Hashimy highlights power of content creators in humanitarian response

Speaking at a fireside chat titled “Taking Aid to the World: Turning Attention into Action” during the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 in Dubai, Al Hashimy said the real challenge amid escalating crises is not just delivering aid, but keeping the world engaged with the human realities of those affected.

“The crises we talk about are not theoretical,” she said. “People need to see this reality, and creators can shed light on suffering in a way that makes it impossible to ignore.”

She pointed to the UAE’s approach, which combines practical mechanisms like field hospitals, bakeries, evacuation of the injured, and medical treatment within the UAE. She noted that assistance to Gaza has surpassed US$2 billion, reflecting the country’s commitment to protecting vulnerable populations during crises.

Al Hashimy highlighted that effective humanitarian response requires partners who focus on people rather than headlines, translating data into credible, sensitive content that reflects the lived experiences of affected communities.

“When we talk about human suffering, there is nothing political about that,” she said. “Focusing on the humanitarian reality simply shows what life looks like on the other side.”

Al Hashimy also drew attention to Sudan, describing it as an urgent humanitarian situation that lacks sufficient global coverage. She called for coordinated partnerships among governments, multilateral organisations, the private sector, and content creators to raise awareness and mobilise support for affected communities.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.