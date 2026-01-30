GOLD/FOREX
UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Huda Al Hashimi rank of 'Minister'

Al Hashimi manages and coordinates the UAE Government's national agenda

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree granting Huda Al Sayed Mohammed Al Hashimi the rank of “Minister".

The Decree comes into force from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Al Hashimi, through her work at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, manages and coordinates the UAE Government's national agenda and strategies in coordination with ministries and federal entities.

Additionally, she oversees the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, which supports and promotes innovation and new government models across government entities. Furthermore, she monitors the UAE Government Accelerators programmes and expedites projects completion.

Al Hashimi is a graduate of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Programme and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the Higher Colleges of Technology. She also attended London Business School.

