Sheikh Mohammed appoints Ahmed Al Sayegh as Minister of Health

Abdulrahman Al Owais transitions to new role as Minister of State for FNC Affairs
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the appointment of Ahmed Al Sayegh as Minister of Health.
He replaces Abdulrahman Al Owais, who served as the health minister for several years, during which the ministry witnessed continuous reforms to develop the federal health system. Al Owais will continue to serve as Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs.
On his official X account, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “Brothers and sisters, after the approval of my brother, the President of the UAE, we announce today the appointment of Ahmed Al Sayegh as the Minister of Health in the UAE.”
Sheikh Mohammed thanked the former health minister, Al Owais for his dedication and service in the Ministry of Health over the past years, during which continuous changes were made to develop the federal health system.
“Abdulrahman Al Owais will continue with us in the UAE Cabinet as the Minister of State for FNC Affairs. We wish them both all the best in carrying out their government duties, and success to all national work teams in the UAE."
