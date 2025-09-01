GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE’s new Minister of Health Ahmed Al Sayegh: Key roles and achievements

Al Sayegh holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Lewis & Clark College in the US

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Ahmed Al Sayegh, UAE's Minister of Health
Ahmed Al Sayegh, UAE's Minister of Health
X/UAEmediaoffice

Ahmed Al Sayegh has been appointed as the new UAE Minister of Health on Monday. He replaces Abdulrahman Al Owais, who served as the health minister for several years.

Career highlights: Ahmed Al Sayegh

Ahmed Al Sayegh has served as Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since September 2018, where he oversees economic and trade affairs. His portfolio includes driving the UAE’s economic diversification strategies, managing relations with Asian countries and the Commonwealth of Independent States, and strengthening strategic partnerships and investment opportunities.

He also holds several prominent positions, including Board Member and Executive Committee Member at Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), Vice Chairman of Emirates Nature–WWF, and Co-Chair of the UAE–UK Business Council.

Previously, Al Sayegh was Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Aldar Properties, and Masdar. He also served on the boards of Etihad Airways, Mubadala, and First Gulf Bank, in addition to holding senior roles at ADNOC and Abu Dhabi Investment Company.

Al Sayegh holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Lewis & Clark College in the United States.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEHealth

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed appoints Al Sayegh as health minister

1m read
Newborns in Abu Dhabi to get advanced genome screening

Newborns in Abu Dhabi to get advanced genome screening

2m read
Photo used for illustration purposes only

How UAE AI tool achieved perfect TB detection – study

2m read
Controlled substance rules breach leads to doctor suspensions

UAE suspends six doctors over prescription violations

1m read