UAE’s new Minister of Health Ahmed Al Sayegh: Key roles and achievements

Ahmed Al Sayegh has been appointed as the new UAE Minister of Health on Monday. He replaces Abdulrahman Al Owais, who served as the health minister for several years.
Ahmed Al Sayegh has served as Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since September 2018, where he oversees economic and trade affairs. His portfolio includes driving the UAE’s economic diversification strategies, managing relations with Asian countries and the Commonwealth of Independent States, and strengthening strategic partnerships and investment opportunities.
He also holds several prominent positions, including Board Member and Executive Committee Member at Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), Vice Chairman of Emirates Nature–WWF, and Co-Chair of the UAE–UK Business Council.
Previously, Al Sayegh was Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Aldar Properties, and Masdar. He also served on the boards of Etihad Airways, Mubadala, and First Gulf Bank, in addition to holding senior roles at ADNOC and Abu Dhabi Investment Company.
Al Sayegh holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Lewis & Clark College in the United States.
