NYE 2026 in UAE: Dubai Health rolls out major plan with 1,900 staff, field hospital ready

1,900 staff, field hospital at Burj Khalifa, and 24/7 coverage ensure public safety
Dubai’s healthcare system is fully prepared for New Year 2026 celebrations, with extensive medical coverage across key locations, officials say.
Khalifa Baqer, Executive Director of Operations at Dubai Health, confirmed that around 1,900 medical, nursing, administrative, and support staff will be deployed for rapid emergency response.
A fully equipped field hospital at Burj Khalifa includes 10 treatment rooms and a dedicated paediatric care section. Six hospitals and four outpatient clinics will operate 24/7, supported by 20 dedicated vehicles to transport patients.
Seven medical points staffed by specialised doctors and nurses have also been set up across major gathering areas, in collaboration with Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.
Home healthcare, including telemedicine, medication delivery, and home visits, will continue uninterrupted. Services are available via the Dubai Health call centre at 80060.
