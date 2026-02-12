Dh100,000 fine, jail for illegal fireworks in UAE

She said fireworks can cause severe burns, permanent disfigurement, eye injuries and hearing damage, in addition to triggering panic and chaos in residential neighbourhoods. “These are not harmless toys. They are explosive materials that can have devastating consequences in a split second,” she said.

“Such practices are alien to the values of Emirati society and contradict the spiritual essence of the holy month, which is rooted in safety, reflection and respect for others,” she said, calling on the community to cooperate in protecting families and preserving public order.

She added that inspection campaigns are ongoing to monitor markets and prevent the sale of illegal fireworks, particularly ahead of festive occasions when demand typically rises. Parents were urged to closely supervise their children and to report any suspicious sales activities.

First Lieutenant Al Reem underscored that strict legal action will be taken against violators. Under Article 54 of the relevant law, anyone who imports or trades in fireworks without a licence faces a minimum jail term of one year and a fine of no less than Dh100,000.

