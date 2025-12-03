Dubai Police seize 49 vehicles, 25 motorbikes during National Day celebrations

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said some drivers used the national occasion as an opportunity to create chaos on the roads—driving dangerously, performing illegal stunts, racing, and disturbing residents in neighbourhoods. Such actions, he said, do not reflect the values of UAE society or the national spirit associated with the occasion.

The senior officer also called on parents to closely monitor their children during the festivities, warning against allowing them to wander the streets unsupervised or use spray cans on vehicles and pedestrians—a behaviour he described as unsafe and inconsistent with the emirate’s civilised image.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan stressed that these behaviours can lead to serious accidents and cause damage to private property. He underscored the vital role of families in preventing young people from engaging in such acts, adding that police will not tolerate conduct that endangers the public or disrupts the community’s celebrations.

