GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Dubai Police seize 49 vehicles, 25 motorbikes during National Day celebrations

Dubai Police had warned the public ahead of time to celebrate responsibly

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Dubai Police seize 49 vehicles, 25 motorbikes during National Day celebrations
X / Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police have impounded 49 vehicles and 25 motorbikes and issued 3,153 traffic fines during the 54th National Day celebrations after a number of motorists were found engaging in reckless and disruptive behaviour.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said some drivers used the national occasion as an opportunity to create chaos on the roads—driving dangerously, performing illegal stunts, racing, and disturbing residents in neighbourhoods. Such actions, he said, do not reflect the values of UAE society or the national spirit associated with the occasion.

He noted that Dubai Police had warned the public ahead of time to celebrate responsibly, yet a segment of motorists ignored the instructions, prompting firm action that included impounding vehicles and motorbikes found in violation.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan stressed that these behaviours can lead to serious accidents and cause damage to private property. He underscored the vital role of families in preventing young people from engaging in such acts, adding that police will not tolerate conduct that endangers the public or disrupts the community’s celebrations.

Parents urged to supervise children

The senior officer also called on parents to closely monitor their children during the festivities, warning against allowing them to wander the streets unsupervised or use spray cans on vehicles and pedestrians—a behaviour he described as unsafe and inconsistent with the emirate’s civilised image.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiUAE National Day

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Wahat Al Karama is a national tribute in Abu Dhabi that narrates stories of the UAE's heroes

Commemoration Day honours UAE’s heroes: Sheikha Latifa

1m read
Over 8,000 delivery riders fined in Dubai

Over 8,000 delivery riders fined in Dubai

2m read
Dense fog enveloped Dubai in the early-morning hours on Sunday.

Police issues urgent safety alert as fog covers Dubai

2m read
Police rescue driver after cruise control malfunction

Police rescue driver after cruise control malfunction

2m read