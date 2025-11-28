GOLD/FOREX
UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad: Dubai Police issues traffic guidelines

Police urge residents to drive responsibly during holidays

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Stay alert, follow rules, and help keep Dubai roads safe this Eid Al Etihad
Gulf News archive

Dubai Police have called on the public to follow safety and traffic guidelines during the 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations to ensure a safe, orderly, and enjoyable experience for all, while minimising risks and disruptions.

Stay civil and aware on the roads

Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, urged residents to maintain a civilised appearance and embrace traffic awareness, reflecting the UAE’s esteemed image.

He highlighted that following celebration protocols ensures smooth traffic flow, reduces inappropriate behaviour, and allows for safe observance of this national holiday.

Traffic management plans

Dubai Police have prepared traffic plans for key roads, intersections, and celebration sites. Measures include:

  • Patrols at major points

  • Securing event areas

  • Increased presence for quick emergency response

Where patrols will be deployed

  • Bur Dubai: 2nd December Street, Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, JBR

  • Deira: Al Muraqqabat, Al Rigga, Al Mamzar, Al Rashidiya, Al Khaleej St, Al-Ittihad St, Amman St, University City

Patrols will guide drivers, ensure adherence to traffic rules, and prevent violations.

Vehicle and safety rules

Drivers are reminded to:

  • Keep front and rear license plates visible

  • Avoid altering vehicle colour, window tinting, or adding stickers/logos unless official for Eid

  • Not block traffic or perform stunts

  • Follow passenger limits; no one should hang out of windows or sunroofs

  • Avoid unlicensed modifications causing noise or blocking vision

How the public can help

Residents are encouraged to report unsafe driving or traffic incidents via the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app or by calling 901.

Cooperation helps ensure smooth traffic and a safer holiday for everyone.

Zero tolerance for violations

“Dubai Police will not tolerate any violations that jeopardise road safety,” Brig. Jumaa concluded, reinforcing the department’s commitment to protecting all road users and maintaining Dubai’s global reputation for safety and order.

Dubai Police stressed that any behaviour that puts road users at risk will not be tolerated. Following the rules ensures a safe, enjoyable Eid Al Etihad celebration for all.

