UAE National Day alert: Double absence rule for students missing school after Eid Al Etihad holidays

Absences on Dec 3, 4, 5 before winter break to count as 2 days without acceptable excuse
Abu Dhabi: UAE students have been warned about double absenteeism if they miss school on December 3, 4 and 5 – the three days following the Eid Al Etihad (National Day) holiday.
This is because these dates fall immediately before the official winter break, which begins on December 8 after the weekend of December 6 and 7.
School administrations have notified students and parents that absences on these dates will be counted as double (two days) if not supported by an acceptable excuse.
The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) confirmed to Gulf News that school administrations have notified students and parents that absences on December 3, 4, and 5 will be counted as double (two days) if not supported by an acceptable excuse.
This is according to the Ministry of Education's approved academic calendar and its decision regulating absenteeism in public schools announced earlier this year, a spokesperson confirmed.
The Department called on parents to cooperate fully with the calendar and ensure their children attend school regularly during this critical period.
Public school administrations confirmed, through official notices sent to parents and students, that monitoring and direct communication systems with families are fully active and that parents will be immediately notified of any absence.
The warning comes as ADEK recently issued updates to school attendance rules and guidelines, as part of the Administrative Affairs Policies for Students for the 2025–2026 academic year.
The Department clarified that the 5 per cent and 10 per cent absence thresholds apply to both excused and unexcused absences. It emphasised that the absence rate becomes concerning in kindergarten if a student is absent for more than 10 per cent of the school year (18 days). For Grades 1 to 12, the rate is considered concerning if the student exceeds 5 per cent absenteeism (nine days per year).
This is not the first time this academic year that the "double absence" policy has been enforced. Public schools previously applied the rule between November 10 and 19 – the critical pre-exam period – to ensure students attended intensive revision sessions ahead of first-semester examinations.
Earlier, the ministry had emphasised that missing just 10 per cent of school days can reduce achievement levels by half a school year, while 20 per cent absences can set a student back by a full year.
Public schools had also cautioned that exceeding 15 days of absence requires the student's file to be escalated to the relevant departments and authorities.
The updated regulations of ADEK outline seven cases of excused absence, including illness, pre-scheduled medical appointments, death of a family member (first- or second-degree relative), official appointments or commitments with government entities, participation in competitions or events, official public holidays, and study leave for examinations (with ADEK approval), in addition to closures mandated by government decision.
School administrations highlighted four unexcused absence scenarios in their notices to parents: family vacations during school days, staying at home without notifying the school, non-urgent medical appointments and normal weather conditions.
They clarified that excused medical absences are limited to three consecutive days per academic year with parental notification. Starting from the fourth consecutive day of absence, an official medical certificate is required. In cases of chronic illnesses, families must submit medical reports issued by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi if the student exceeds 12 days of absence.
Schools reaffirmed that students are not exempt from academic work even in excused absence cases. Students must complete all missed assignments and assessments. Parents must notify the school of any absence and submit the required documentation to avoid it being classified as unexcused.
According to the Ministry of Education's approved academic calendar for the 2025–2026 academic year, winter break for students will begin on December 8 and will continue for nearly a month until January 4, 2026. Winter break for teaching and administrative staff will begin on December 15.
Compensatory examinations are scheduled from December 8 to 12. The second semester will commence on January 5, 2026. Analysis and announcement of first-semester results will take place from January 7 to 9. The third cycle of specialised training for administrative and teaching staff will be held from December 8 to 12.
The 2025–2026 academic year comprises 178 instructional days across three semesters:
First semester: 67 instructional days (14 weeks)
Second semester: 47 instructional days (approximately nine weeks), making it the shortest semester of the year
Third semester: Begins on March 30, 2026, with a total of 64 instructional days (around 13 weeks), including five official holidays
The academic year will end no earlier than June 26, 2026.
