GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education
UPDATE

New UAE school attendance rules: Stricter monitoring and penalties

UAE’s Ministry of Education tightens absence regulations for students

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Students exceeding this limit may be required to repeat the academic year.
Students exceeding this limit may be required to repeat the academic year.

Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Education has announced sweeping new attendance regulations for the 2025–26 academic year, aimed at curbing truancy and reinforcing academic discipline. The revised rules introduce stricter monitoring of student absences and a greater role for parents in ensuring compliance.

Warnings and escalation for absences

Under the new rules, which apply to public schools:

  • A written warning will be issued after just one day of unexcused absence.

  • Students accumulating 15 unexcused absences in a school year will have their file referred, along with their guardian, to relevant authorities and child protection entities.

  • Absences on Fridays, or immediately before or after official holidays, will count as two days.

  • The maximum allowed is five unexcused days per term and 15 per year. Students exceeding this limit risk repeating the academic year. Parents can appeal within five working days of notification.

Instant notifications and parental role

To improve transparency, the ministry will launch an instant notification system that alerts parents whenever their child misses school. Families are urged to keep their contact details updated.

Schools will also create individual support plans for students at risk of repeated absences, including counseling, regular communication with parents, and motivational programs.

Impact of absenteeism on learning

The ministry cited studies showing that missing 10% of school days can reduce achievement levels by half a school year, while 20% absences can set a student back by a full year. Chronic absenteeism disrupts classroom flow, negatively affecting both the learning environment and peers.

Step-by-step escalation procedure

  • 1 day: Written warning issued

  • 3 days: First formal notice sent

  • 6 days: Second notice issued and case referred to child protection units

  • 10 days: Third warning issued with further referral

  • 15 days: File escalated to ministry departments and external child protection agencies

Exemptions and valid reasons for absence

The ministry emphasized the central role of parents in submitting official excuses. Valid absences include:

  • Illness or medical travel

  • Participation in national or international events

  • Family emergencies

  • Death of a close relative

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEEducationUAE schools

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

First day after summer break at Delhi Private school in Sharjah.

Preparing your child mentally for returning to school

3m read
Students were given a warm welcome with sweets and colourful decorations at Pakistan Education Academy in Dubai.

Watch: UAE students go back to school as AI era begins

5m read
Public and private schools welcomed students with a spirit of excitement and positivity.

UAE schools welcome over 1 million students

4m read
UAE schools adopt new calendar structure

UAE schools adopt new calendar structure

3m read