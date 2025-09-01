UAE’s Ministry of Education tightens absence regulations for students
Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Education has announced sweeping new attendance regulations for the 2025–26 academic year, aimed at curbing truancy and reinforcing academic discipline. The revised rules introduce stricter monitoring of student absences and a greater role for parents in ensuring compliance.
Under the new rules, which apply to public schools:
A written warning will be issued after just one day of unexcused absence.
Students accumulating 15 unexcused absences in a school year will have their file referred, along with their guardian, to relevant authorities and child protection entities.
Absences on Fridays, or immediately before or after official holidays, will count as two days.
The maximum allowed is five unexcused days per term and 15 per year. Students exceeding this limit risk repeating the academic year. Parents can appeal within five working days of notification.
To improve transparency, the ministry will launch an instant notification system that alerts parents whenever their child misses school. Families are urged to keep their contact details updated.
Schools will also create individual support plans for students at risk of repeated absences, including counseling, regular communication with parents, and motivational programs.
The ministry cited studies showing that missing 10% of school days can reduce achievement levels by half a school year, while 20% absences can set a student back by a full year. Chronic absenteeism disrupts classroom flow, negatively affecting both the learning environment and peers.
1 day: Written warning issued
3 days: First formal notice sent
6 days: Second notice issued and case referred to child protection units
10 days: Third warning issued with further referral
15 days: File escalated to ministry departments and external child protection agencies
The ministry emphasized the central role of parents in submitting official excuses. Valid absences include:
Illness or medical travel
Participation in national or international events
Family emergencies
Death of a close relative
