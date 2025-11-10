Renowned UK schools and top universities from India and Lebanon are set to open campuses
Dubai: As Dubai and the wider UAE continue to expand, the demand for quality private and higher education is growing rapidly. To meet this rising need, several new schools and universities are set to open across Dubai next year.
Looking ahead, the emirate has also approved an ambitious plan to establish 60 affordable schools by 2033, creating 120,000 new student seats. The ‘Policy to Expand and Promote Affordable High-Quality Schools’, endorsed by the Dubai Executive Council this week, introduces incentives such as reduced fees and lower land leasing costs to encourage private-sector investment.
For the upcoming academic year, residents can expect more schools opening in newly developed neighbourhoods, along with a wider range of higher education options - from prestigious international institutions to trusted local providers.
Taaleem, one of the UAE’s leading education providers, will open Harrow International School Dubai in 2026, marking the prestigious British school’s first campus in the city.
Located on a 50,000-square-metre plot along Hessa Street, the school will accommodate up to 1,800 students when it opens for the 2026 academic year.
The Harrow name carries centuries of heritage - the original Harrow School in the UK was founded in 1572 and has produced many prominent global leaders.
A new International Baccalaureate (IB) institution, Ash Mount School is set to open in Dubai’s Mudon community in August 2026.
The school will cater to students aged 3 to 18 years and is being launched by Interstar Education, the group behind popular institutions such as Victory Heights Primary School, South View School, and Delhi Private School.
Ash Mount will follow the IB curriculum and aims to provide a holistic learning environment focused on academic excellence and personal development.
Innoventures Education will expand its footprint with the launch of Dubai International Academy (DIA) Town Square, its third DIA campus in Dubai.
Opening in August 2026, the new school will extend the group’s 20-year legacy in International Baccalaureate (IB) education to one of Dubai’s fastest-growing residential areas.
DIA Town Square plans to offer the full IB continuum, beginning with the Primary Years Programme (PYP) and Middle Years Programme (MYP). Admissions are already open for Pre-K to Grade 8 for the 2026–2027 academic year.
The historic Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet, established over 450 years ago in the UK - is set to open its first overseas campus in Dubai Sports City in August 2026.
This new venture, in partnership with GEDU Global Education, has received preliminary approval from Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).
The school will follow the National Curriculum for England and offer a co-educational environment from Nursery to Year 8, with plans to expand to Sixth Form in later phases.
Students will benefit from state-of-the-art sports facilities in Dubai Sports City and a holistic academic experience supported by the QE Flourish Programme.
Dubai’s higher education sector is also expanding, with three prominent universities from India, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia setting up campuses in the emirate.
One of India’s most prestigious business schools, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, will open its first international campus in Dubai.
The institute’s Business and Management programme ranks 27th globally in the QS World University Rankings by Subject. Its Dubai campus will strengthen academic and professional ties between India and the UAE, offering world-class management education to students across the region.
The American University of Beirut (AUB), ranked 237th globally in the QS World University Rankings, is also joining Dubai’s academic scene.
AUB brings a rich academic tradition and a strong network of alumni across the Middle East, further enriching Dubai’s multicultural higher education ecosystem.
Saudi Arabia’s Fakeeh College for Medical Sciences, known for its specialised healthcare education, is also set to open in Dubai.
The college will focus on producing skilled healthcare professionals and advancing medical research and education in the region.
