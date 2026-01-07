NBF launches open call for NBF ART 2025–26 “We Belong Here”

Initiative brings together diverse voices, showcases art’s power to create change
National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) announces the open call for NBF ART 2025–26, inviting both emerging and established artists from across the UAE to participate in the fifth edition of its art initiative. Over the years, NBF ART has grown into a recognised platform that supports creative expression and meaningful artistic engagement across the nation, forming an integral part of the bank’s broader sustainability agenda and its commitment to contributing positively to society.
The 2025–26 theme, We Belong Here, centres on the idea of belonging as a shared human experience strengthened by diversity. It highlights the beauty of individuality, the richness of multiple stories, and the harmony that emerges when different perspectives coexist.
The theme also arrives at a timely moment, aligning with the UAE’s designation of 2026 as The Year of the Family, a national focus that underscores unity, connection, and the strength of our social fabric. In this spirit, We Belong Here encourages artists to explore connection, identity, empathy, and the collective spirit that shapes community life in the UAE.
Whether through painting, sculpture or digital art, each artist is invited to bring their own interpretation of what belonging means to them. The strength of this theme lies in its openness: there is no prescribed direction or expected narrative. Instead, the focus is on authentic expression—capturing connection, reflecting personal experience, and revealing how art can inspire unity across communities.
A respected judging panel, comprising leading figures from the UAE’s arts and cultural landscape, will oversee the selection process. This year’s edition is supported by Patricia Millns FRSA, Artist and Advisor in the Creative Industries, whose guidance shapes the overall artistic direction of NBF ART.
The judging panel includes Khalil Abdul Wahid, Director of the Fine Arts Department at Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Mara Firetti, Founder of Firetti Contemporary; and Sumayyah Al Suwaidi, Art Curator. Their combined expertise reinforces NBF ART’s commitment to nurturing artistic talent and contributing to the growth of the UAE’s creative community.
In addition, Talkative with Ahmed joins as the Engagement and Broadcast Partner, helping amplify NBF ART’s reach and deepen conversations around art, culture, and belonging among the wider public.
Shortlisted artists will be showcased in the annual NBF ART exhibition.
Adnan Anwar, CEO of NBF, commented: “NBF ART has grown year after year into a meaningful platform that brings people together through creativity, dialogue, and shared purpose. Its continued success reflects our commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute to societal progress and align with our long-term sustainability agenda.
This year’s theme echoes the UAE’s vision of unity, inclusivity, and cultural openness—values championed by our leadership as foundations for a thriving and cohesive society. It celebrates individuality and collective identity, inviting artists to share their unique stories in ways that resonate with their own experiences.
We look forward to the diverse artistic voices that will come forward, contributing to a more conscious, connected, and inspired future for our community and the nation.”
· 1st Place: AED 10,000
· 2nd Place: AED 5,000
· 3rd Place: AED 3,000
· The top 3 winners enjoy a one-on-one mentoring session with our esteemed judging panel.
· The top 10 creatives receive certificates endorsed by the judges.
The open call is open to all UAE-based artists aged 18 and above, including both emerging and established practitioners. A wide range of artistic mediums is welcomed, and submissions close on 30 January 2026.
· Submit high-resolution drawings, digital art, or photos (PNG or JPEG format) of paintings, or sculptures via the official NBF ART website: https://nbf-art.com/
· Submissions are open until January 30, 2026.
· All entries will be reviewed by our Selection Committee, with the top 10 finalists shortlisted and the top 30 artworks exhibited at a renowned gallery.
· Submission Period: Open till 30 January 2026
· Winners Announced: May 2026
Your story matters. Your art belongs. Join us.
