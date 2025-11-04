GOLD/FOREX
How to get your foreign university degree recognised in the UAE

How to verify your international university degree through the official process

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
4 MIN READ
If you graduated outside the UAE, you will need your degree officially recognised through the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR).
If you graduated outside the UAE, you will need your degree officially recognised through the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR).
Pexels

Dubai: If you earned your university degree outside the UAE and plan to work here, one of the most important steps is getting your qualification officially recognised.

This process confirms that your degree meets the UAE's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) academic and professional standards, a key requirement for employment, higher education, and certain visa applications.

Here’s how to apply for a Recognition Report for foreign university degrees, including eligibility conditions, required documents, fees, and timelines.

What is a recognition report?

A Recognition Report is an official document issued by the MoHESR confirming that a foreign qualification aligns with the country’s approved academic and professional standards, as well as international benchmarks.

The report is accepted by federal and government entities across the UAE as proof of your degree’s validity.

In some exceptional cases, your application may be referred for further review, which could extend processing time.

Conditions for qualification recognition

To be recognised, your qualification must meet the following requirements:

  • The certificate must be original and authentic.

  • The university or educational institution that issued the qualification must be accredited by the official authority in the country of study at the time of your enrolment.

  • All required documents and supporting materials must be submitted in full and in line with the Ministry’s requirements.

If your application is incomplete, it will be returned to the authorised partner, who will contact you to provide missing documents within 30 business days. If you fail to respond after a reminder, the application will be automatically closed.

Required documents

You will need to provide several documents to complete your application. These include:

1. Qualification verification report

Before recognition, your degree must first be verified.
Submit a verification request through one of the MOE’s accredited partners:

  • QuadraBay

  • DataFlow

  • VFS Global

For Emirati students on scholarships, a letter from the sponsoring institution may be submitted instead. Degrees earned under UAE-sponsored scholarships are automatically recognised under existing agreements between the Ministry and the sponsoring body.

2. Graduation certificate

Provide the original graduation certificate or an official equivalent from the awarding university. If unavailable, you must request one directly from the institution.

3. Legal translation

All documents not issued in Arabic or English must be accompanied by a certified legal translation.

4. Additional academic records

  • For Bachelor’s or Diploma degrees: Submit the official academic transcript, signed and stamped, covering the full study period.

  • For Postgraduate degrees: Include a thesis abstract if the study was research-based.

Note: The Ministry may postpone or reject applications missing required information. Application fees are non-refundable.

Fees for recognition

The total cost depends on your qualification level and consists of two stages:

  1. Verification fee: Determined during submission to the accredited partner (amount varies by case).

  2. Recognition fee (payable to the ministry):

    • Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree – Dh100

    • Postgraduate Diploma or Master’s Degree – - Dh150

    • Doctoral Degree (PhD) – Dh200

Additional fees may apply if extra documents are requested from your university abroad.

Processing time

The process typically takes 18 working days in total:

  • 15 working days for qualification verification

  • 3 working days for the issuance of the Recognition Report

Delays may occur if the case requires further evaluation or if the awarding institution takes longer to respond.

University degree recognition process in UAE

Step 1: Start a new application

Visit the Ministry of Education website and search for ‘Recognition Of University Certificates Issued Outside The UAE’ click on “’Start New Application.

Step 2: Choose a verification partner

Select an accredited partner (QuadraBay, DataFlow, or VFS Global) and sign in using your UAE Pass. If you don’t have one, you can register using your Emirates ID.

Step 3: Select the Verification Package

Review your pre-filled details and choose the verification package that matches your qualification.

Step 4: Submit details and pay fees

Enter your personal and qualification information, upload the required documents, and pay the applicable verification fee.

Step 5: Verification by partner

The partner will contact your university to confirm the authenticity of your degree. You may be asked for additional documents if any information is missing or unclear.

Step 6: Receive Verification Report

Once verified, a report with a reference number will be issued. This number will be used automatically for your recognition application on the Ministry’s platform.

Step 7: Complete application on the ministry platform

Log in to the MOE portal using your UAE Pass. (Students without UAE Pass credentials may request IT assistance.)

Step 8: Enter your reference number

Provide the verification report’s reference number and your date of birth. Review your details, confirm accuracy, and complete the payment for the recognition service.

Step 9: Receive the recognition result

You will receive an email with your application outcome - Recognised or Not Recognised. You can also download your Recognition Report directly from your MOE account.

Key takeaways

  • The Recognition Report is essential for validating foreign university degrees in the UAE.

  • Ensure all your documents are complete, original, and verified before submission.

  • Total processing time is around 18 working days, but may vary depending on your case.

  • Always apply through accredited partners and follow up if additional documents are requested.

University

