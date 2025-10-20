MoHESR reviewed 2,500+ digital ads from 118 educational institutions between June–Sept
The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has reviewed more than 2,500 digital advertisements from 118 educational and training institutions between June and early September 2025, as part of its proactive, tech-enabled monitoring framework.
The initiative forms part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to uphold the quality of higher, vocational, and applied education programmes across the UAE and to protect students from misleading or non-compliant promotional practices.
MoHESR reported that the majority of promotional materials complied with the specified standards. However, proactive monitoring stopped 20 non-compliant advertisements from being published.
From early 2025 to September, the Ministry also carried out 67 inspection visits to assess programme quality and ensure institutional compliance with regulatory frameworks.
Taif Mohamed Alamiri, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education Regulation and Governance Sector, said strengthening the Ministry’s regulatory framework reflects a national commitment to maintaining the quality of educational and professional programmes offered by accredited institutions.
“We ensure proactive and continuous monitoring through digital tools, stakeholder feedback, and field visits. These efforts reinforce public trust in the academic and professional standards of UAE-based higher education institutions,” she said.
Taif Mohamed Alamiri added that the Ministry’s supervisory role extends beyond technical oversight to include collaboration with federal and local regulatory bodies and educational institutions, ensuring effective governance and student protection.
MoHESR urged students and parents to verify that institutions are licensed and their programmes accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) before enrolling. Verification can be completed through the Ministry’s website (www.mohesr.gov.ae) or by contacting the Customer Happiness Centre at 800511.
The Ministry reaffirmed that protecting students and maintaining education quality remain its top priorities.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox