UAE shuts training centre over unlicensed courses, safety breaches

Higher Education Ministry found training centre offering courses without approvals

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Action followed inspections by MoHESR teams that uncovered serious violations.
Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has ordered the closure of a training centre and referred its operators to the Public Prosecution after uncovering serious legal and safety violations.

Ministry inspectors found that the centre was operating unlicensed educational activities, enrolling students without required approvals, promoting unaccredited programmes, and running an unlicensed nursery. Further violations noted by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation included breaches of public safety and employment of unlicensed staff.

Authorities acted in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Ministry of Education, and the emirate’s Department of Economic Development. Fines were imposed on the centre, which remains closed pending the issuance of proper licences. The operators face prosecution for conducting unauthorised activities and advertising unapproved educational programmes. In addition, the Ministry is working with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority to block the centre’s online accounts and websites used to promote its programmes.

The ministry stressed that these measures aim to protect students from unsafe or unlawful practices, ensure all educational and training institutions in the UAE are properly licensed, and uphold the highest quality standards.

Authorities also emphasised ongoing collaboration with federal and local regulatory bodies to ensure integrated monitoring efforts that safeguard the public and support the improvement of educational institutions.

Parents and students were urged to verify that any educational or training institution is licensed and accredited before enrolment. The Ministry provides verification services through its website, www.mohesr.gov.ae, and via its customer service centre at 800511.

