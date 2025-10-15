UAE shuts training centre over unlicensed courses, safety breaches

Authorities acted in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Ministry of Education, and the emirate’s Department of Economic Development. Fines were imposed on the centre, which remains closed pending the issuance of proper licences. The operators face prosecution for conducting unauthorised activities and advertising unapproved educational programmes. In addition, the Ministry is working with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority to block the centre’s online accounts and websites used to promote its programmes.