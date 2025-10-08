UAE mandates work experience for all university students in new national guide

New guidelines ensure quality work placements for students
Dubai: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has issued a comprehensive Guide for Governance of Work Experience for Students in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), including both universities and vocational training institutions.
The new policy formally designates work experience, which replaces the previous term 'practical training', as a core part of the student's academic journey. The move aims to systematically bridge theoretical knowledge with practical skills, thereby preparing students more effectively for the labour market while simultaneously preventing improper practices within the work experience sector.
Taif Mohamed Alamiri, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education Regulation and Governance Sector, confirmed that the guide provides a crucial structure for the ecosystem. “We ensured the guide offers a clear, practical framework for all stakeholders involved in students’ work experience, aligned with the highest standards of quality and governance,” she said.
According to Alamiri, the framework will enable HEIs to design more effective programmes, offer work experience providers a formal structure for collaboration, and give students essential hands-on experience.
Alamiri further emphasised that the guide reflects MoHESR’s dedication to global best practices in educational governance. She stressed that quality work experience is a "national priority and an investment in the future," confirming that the guide’s implementation will be rigorously monitored through field visits and ongoing evaluation in collaboration with local and federal partners.
The guide establishes a unified national framework for work experience across all HEIs. This framework clearly defines the roles of institutions, providers, and students, while simultaneously enhancing oversight and ensuring quality assurance. It also provides operational manuals and templates to help universities design high-quality, skill-building work experience programmes.
Specific responsibilities under the new guide include:
Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Must create clear plans and assign supervisors to oversee students and assess their performance.
Work Experience Providers: Must ensure a safe, supportive, and professional environment, assign qualified mentors, and continually work to improve their programmes.
Students: Are expected to display professionalism, attend regularly, and document all activities in an official certified record.
