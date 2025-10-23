Eastwood Global: The online IB school shaping the future of learning

That sense of shared purpose begins with the people leading each class. The number of IB-trained teachers has more than doubled in twelve months, from 13 to 28 and over 90 per cent are IB examiners and subject-matter experts in the courses they teach. Students are learning from professionals who help define IB standards globally, bringing a level of mastery and insight few schools, online or offline, can match.

The academic offering has evolved just as dynamically. Eastwood’s IB Diploma Programme now spans 20 subjects, double last year’s - from sports science and global politics to Italian and German. By 2026, that number is set to exceed 30 subjects, making Eastwood Global home to the widest IB course selection of any online school. This expanding range allows students to align their studies with their ambitions, whether that means pursuing top universities, entrepreneurship, or the creative arts.

But what truly distinguishes Eastwood is its belief that connection is as vital as curriculum. Twice a year, its global community gathers in person at Eastwood Montreux, the school’s sister campus in Switzerland. These gatherings turn online collaboration into real-world friendship, a reminder that learning is as much about belonging as achievement.

Flexibility remains at the heart of the model. With live classes running up to 18 hours a day across multiple time zones, students in the US, Europe, or Asia can join sessions that fit their rhythm. It’s an education designed around life, not the other way around.

Admissions are now open for the 2026-27 academic year, as Eastwood Global prepares to welcome new regions, new educators, and new opportunities into its ever-growing network.

In a world where boundaries are fading and possibilities expanding, Eastwood Global stands as proof that learning no longer needs walls, schedules, or borders to thrive.

Some schools prepare students for the future. Eastwood Global is teaching them to shape it.

