Planning a long drive on National Day holidays? Here's the health checklist UAE residents forget

Hypertension patients may also experience blood pressure changes, while minor injuries are common during stopovers and camping.

“With simple preparation, most of these can be comfortably managed,” she underlined.

Echoing this, Dr Baiju Faisal, Consultant Internal Medicine at Lifecare Hospital in Abu Dhabi’s Musaffah, said fatigue remains one of the biggest risks during long drives.

“Long hours on the road can lead to tiredness and reduced alertness, increasing accident risk. Drivers should take breaks every two hours and stay well-hydrated.”