Sharjah: A 50 per cent tuition discount has been approved for students enrolled at Al Dhaid University who do not qualify for scholarships.
The discount is being offered to celebrate the university’s first academic year, which begins in September 2024.
The announcement was made by His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah during the “Direct Line” programme on Sharjah Radio and Television.
Al Dhaid University offers programmes in arts, science, information technology, law, mass communication, business administration, and Sharia and Islamic studies.