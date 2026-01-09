What Dubai parents think about schools closing early on Fridays

Is it worth keeping students in class, or would online learning make Fridays smoother?
With Dubai schools moving to earlier Friday timings for the 12:45 pm congregational prayers, parents are weighing in: is it worth keeping students in class, or would online learning make Fridays smoother? Here’s what they told Gulf News.
Maroun Farah and Rouba, parents of three children – George (Grade 5), James (Grade 2), and Sophie (KG2) at Al Mawakeb Al Barsha – believe schools should consider online learning on Fridays.
“While I welcome early Friday timings, I believe schools should seriously consider online learning. Having children attend classes for just three hours after spending significant time commuting doesn’t make much sense,” Maroun said.
Echoing similar views, Rouba noted: “In-person learning is important, but under exceptional circumstances, online classes are a better option. They would ease traffic and give parents and children greater peace of mind.”
Hyam Al Tamimi, a mother, stressed the need for accountability if online learning is adopted.
“Distance learning can work, but only if attendance and participation are closely monitored. Otherwise, students may treat Fridays casually, which defeats the purpose of learning,” she said.
Jamal Al Najem, a father of three children studying in Grades 12, 10 and 8 at a public school, suggested enforcing penalties for absent students.
“One of the best alternatives to shorter Fridays is distance learning. However, there should be strict monitoring to ensure that students attend classes. Schools can enforce penalties for absent students,” Al Najem said.
Meanwhile, Kutaiba Kabani, a father, said that keeping schools open on Fridays through online learning helps maintain academic discipline and routine.
“A complete day off may sound appealing, but it can disrupt learning momentum. If Fridays are shortened, schools should still ensure classes through online learning,” he said.
Falan Lobo Pinto, mother of eight-year-old Aurora at GEMS Cambridge International School, Al Twar 1, said Friday schooling has become a hot topic among parents.
“While attending school on Fridays for just three hours can feel like a hassle, we don’t mind our child coming home early, as it means more family time and an earlier start to the weekend,” she said.
“Overall, it’s a positive move, especially in the Year of Family. Going forward, I believe schools will review this arrangement and may consider remote learning on Fridays.”
Separately, in the debate over Fridays off versus a four-day week, school leaders across Dubai suggested that a shorter, more focused Friday is preferable to eliminating the day altogether.
Ami Rasheed, mother of Noura (Grade 9) and Uday (Grade 4) at GEMS Our Own Indian School, Al Quoz, said early dismissal is helpful, but logistics remain challenging.
“As parents, we welcome the earlier Friday dispersal as it gives families more time together. However, the real challenge is the school bus arrival amid peak traffic. With limited time to get the children home, fed, and ready for the mosque, it can become a tight race against the clock. A bit more buffer time would really help families manage Fridays more smoothly,” said Ami, a life coach and author.
“For many families, the daily commute takes nearly two hours round trip, leaving very little time at home before prayer. If online learning were provided on Fridays, the saved travel time could be used for prayer preparation,” she noted.
