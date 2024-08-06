Sharjah: American University of Sharjah (AUS) on Tuesday announced its partnership with NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA) to launch “Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi Chair in Women’s Leadership.”

Funded by Nama, the Dh15 million grant is the first-ever endowed chair focused on women’s leadership and development in the United Arab Emirates.

The multidisciplinary chair is named in honour of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of NAMA, recognising her significant efforts and contributions to the advancement of women’s education.

Significant milestone

This significant milestone reaffirms NAMA’s commitment to advancing women by providing an enabling environment for women to access knowledge, services, support systems and resources, through a development network that fosters a future where women are recognised and celebrated as equal contributors to society.

Underscoring the importance of the collaborative efforts for women advancement in society, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi stated: “Women will always be a valuable asset in their society, worthy of investment. When we pledged to support and empower female students and researchers around the world, we held great confidence in the exceptional women who are passionate about giving back to their communities.

“This partnership with AUS marks another milestone in Sharjah’s path towards advancing women in the educational field. We will continue to promote initiatives that raise awareness about the benefits of education for women and persist in building and advancing research facilities.”

Valuable contribution

AUS President, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said: “The Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi Chair in Women’s Leadership dovetails with the AUS ethos of empowering everyone to realise their full potential and make a valuable contribution to society. This initiative has the potential to empower and inspire generations of women leaders.

“AUS is committed to building an inclusive environment where women excel, and this chair is a powerful expression of that commitment, driving research, education, and outreach that will elevate the status of women in UAE and beyond.”