Sharjah: Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and UNHCR Eminent Advocate, has directed TBHF to provide critical aid worth Dh30 million to the victims of the devastating war in Gaza.
TBHF has taken the prompt humanitarian step as the escalation in the Gaza strip has left its residents exposed to an unprecedented humanitarian crisis without access to food, shelter, clean water, electricity, medical supplies and other basic necessities.
Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi underscored that providing support and assistance to Palestinian brethren is an enduring, time-honoured principle upheld by the UAE and Sharjah. The TBHF Chairperson underscored that humanitarian support and advocacy for the Palestinian people were at the very heart of TBHF’s founding, which began with the 2009 ‘Salam Ya Seghar’ campaign, which created one of the organisation’s main programmes, the Palestine Fund.
The UNHCR Eminent Advocate has emphasised the urgency of the situation, stressing that the trying times being experienced by the Palestinian people cannot be prolonged, and that every form of assistance, no matter how modest or substantial, holds the power to transform lives.
In her heartfelt appeal, Sheikha Jawaher earnestly called upon both individuals and institutions in the country, regardless of citizenship or residency status, to contribute to these urgent efforts aimed at providing vital necessities to the Palestinian people.