India's CISCE cancels ICSE & ISC Board Exams for UAE schools

Board explains how results will be determined amid US-Israel-Iran war
Dubai: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially cancelled the 2026 ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) board examinations for all centres in the UAE, according to a circular sent to school principals on Thursday.
The decision follows earlier notices issued on March 1, March 3, and March 6, 2026, which had postponed the exams originally scheduled between March 2 and March 14 for CISCE-affiliated schools in the UAE.
CISCE confirmed that results for UAE candidates will be prepared using an alternative assessment mechanism, the details of which will be announced later.
After reviewing the situation in consultation with the CEO of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Consulate General of India, Dubai, CISCE decided to cancel both the postponed exams and all remaining papers scheduled from March 16 to April 6, 2026, the circular stated.
According to the Board, the move was taken in view of the security situation in the region and to ensure the safety and well-being of students, examination staff, and other stakeholders.
Students in the UAE who are not satisfied with the marks awarded under the alternative assessment system will be given an opportunity to appear for a 2026 Improvement Examination after the results are declared, the Board clarified.
School principals have been instructed to inform students, parents, and staff about the cancellation and upcoming assessment process.