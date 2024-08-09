Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has announced that the capital city will host the 25th International Union for Health Promotion and Education (IUHPE) World Conference.

Taking place in the Middle East for the first time, from May 13 to 16, 2025, the conference will bring together industry experts, policymakers, leaders, healthcare practitioners, and educators from around the globe to address global health and wellbeing challenges and identify opportunities for health promotion and education.

As a key member of the IUHPE, ADPHC aims to provide a strategic platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and health policy advancement.

Dr. Ahmed AlKhazraji, Acting Director-General of ADPHC, expressed pride in hosting the IUHPE World Conference in Abu Dhabi. He highlighted the importance of this event in promoting international collaboration and sustainable development in health.

Excellence in health

“Abu Dhabi’s selection as the host for the next edition of this event reflects the Emirate’s commitment to excellence in health and its contribution to the enhancement of global health systems,” Dr. AlKhazraji stated.

“The conference will facilitate unprecedented stakeholder participation from local and global health ecosystems, fostering collaborations to propose solutions for building health promotion systems for a better future. As a strategic partner for this esteemed conference, ADPHC looks forward to contributing to the global health conversation and working with international leaders to address the common health challenges we are facing.”

Public health policies

The IUHPE World Conference is dedicated to improving global health through education, community engagement, and the development of public health policies. It will tackle global health challenges that continue to increase in complexity and diversity. These include the rise of noncommunicable diseases, such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease, an increase in pandemics caused by emerging and re-emerging diseases, growing mental health issues and climate change.

Wellbeing of people

Sione Tu’itahi, IUHPE President, added: “Given the environmental, economic, and social challenges that threaten the wellbeing of the planet and its peoples, IUHPE greatly values its collaboration with ADPHC to co-host our 25th World Conference on Health Promotion. We work together with our members such as ADPHC and our partners, such as the World Health Organisation, to contribute health promotion solutions to the poly-crisis we are facing as one planet, and one human family, with a common future.”

Last conference

The last IUHPE World Conference on Health Promotion was held online in May 2022 under the theme ‘Promoting policies for health, well-being and equity’ from the Palais des Congrès of Montreal in Québec, Canada. The event was centred around the global context of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, strained public health systems, and recurrent events associated with climate change.

The conference provided an important and timely space for collaboration, re-evaluation of systems, and clarity toward transformative health promotion actions.

