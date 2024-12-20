Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare has announced the fourth edition of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, inviting nurses worldwide to apply for the prestigious $250,000 prize.

The award recognises exceptional contributions to healthcare, celebrating the dedication and impact of nurses across diverse areas of practice.

Registered nurses can submit their applications via www.asterguardians.com, showcasing their work in Patient Care, Nursing Leadership, Nursing Education, Social or Community Service, or Research Innovation & Entrepreneurship in Healthcare. Applicants may choose one Primary and up to two Secondary areas of contribution to highlight their multifaceted efforts.

The evaluation process will be meticulously overseen by an independent jury and supported by Ernst & Young LLP (EY). Following a thorough review, the Grand Jury, composed of global healthcare experts, will select the top 10 finalists. The winner will be announced in May 2025, aligning with International Nurses Day.

Coveted recognition

Commenting on the same, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare said “The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award has emerged as one of the most coveted recognitions for nurses worldwide and each edition uncovers extraordinary stories of resilience, innovation and care, inspiring us to continue honouring their remarkable contributions.”

“Through this platform, we not only empower nurses for their invaluable contributions to healthcare but also inspire the next generation to reach new heights of excellence in patient care, leadership, and innovation. We are proud to continue championing the voices of nurses, celebrating their dedication, and paving the way for future leaders in the profession.” he added.

First edition

The first edition of the award held in Dubai in May 2022 saw Nurse Anna Qabale Duba from Kenya win the award. Nurse Margaret Helen Shepherd from UK was named the winner of the second edition in 2023. Nurse Maria Victoria Juan emerged as the winner of the third edition of the award, held in India in 2024, which received 78,000+ applications from across 202+ countries.