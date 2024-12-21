What is Sanandkom

The Sanadkom initiative helps families navigate the often complex process of obtaining necessary documents after a death. It provides support with securing death certificates, arranging burial services, and organising repatriation if required, all without any cost to the bereaved.

The initiative aims to remove the stress of handling paperwork and fees during a time of loss, allowing families to focus on mourning and healing. Upon the issuance of a death notice, the Sanadkom team reaches out directly to the grieving family to offer condolences and inform them of the available support.

The team provides guidance on how to complete the necessary documentation, ensuring that all steps — from issuing death certificates to arranging transportation — are taken care of efficiently and without charge.

Free of charge

In collaboration with the Authority of Social Contribution — Ma’an, the initiative covers all related costs for residents, including the death certificate, ambulance transport, embalming, and repatriation. This partnership ensures that families receive comprehensive assistance at no expense during an emotionally challenging time.

Hind Al Zaabi, Executive Director of the Customer Experience and Relation Sector at DoH, highlighted the initiative’s significance, stating, “Following the directives of our wise leadership, the Department of Health is committed to easing the burden on families during their most difficult moments. The Sanadkom initiative is designed to simplify the process of handling death-related formalities, making these essential services accessible and free of charge to all residents.”

One window operation

Families can complete all required procedures directly at healthcare facilities where the death occurred, with medical staff helping to process the necessary reports and permits. The entire process is handled on behalf of the family, ensuring a smooth and stress-free experience.

Collaboration

The Sanadkom initiative is supported by a collaboration of seven government entities in the Emirate, including the DoH, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, SEHA, and both the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Distribution Companies. By unifying services, the initiative offers a seamless and comprehensive support system for families.

Great help

Saeed Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Customer Experience Sector at the Department of Government Enablement, emphasised the success of the initiative since its launch, saying: “Since its introduction in January 2024, Sanadkom has helped many families efficiently complete essential procedures, ensuring that they can focus on what truly matters during a difficult time.”