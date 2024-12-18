“Get vaccinated against the flu and complete your COVID-19 vaccinations at least 10 days before travel, especially for individuals over 50, those with chronic conditions and children,” Dr Lolly noted.

Dr Mitchelle Lolly While travellers often wish to experience authentic local food, Dr Lolly underlined the importance of being cautious with street food and recommended drinking bottled water.

“Eat healthy foods during travel to maintain a balanced diet and support immunity. Drink plenty of water, as dehydration can cause the nasal mucosa to dry out, making it more susceptible to viruses. Avoid excessive caffeine, as it can contribute to dehydration,” Dr Lolly noted.

She highlighted the importance of practising good hand hygiene, especially when in popular hangout spots.

“Use an alcohol-based sanitiser after visiting public places, using washrooms or touching handrails and doorknobs. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose frequently, as these are entry points for viruses like the flu and COVID-19,” Dr Lolly said.

Wear masks

Dr Grace Fabrizia Graziani, specialist in family medicine at Aster Royal Clinic, Arabian Ranches, said that wearing masks will help reduce the spread of respiratory infections.

Dr Grace Fabrizia Graziani “The light blue surgical mask prevents sick individuals from spreading germs. The N95 white mask offers protection both ways – keeps you safe from germs and prevents you from spreading them.”

On ways to prevent the spread of germs when someone coughs and sneezes, Dr Graziani said: “Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue, dispose it off immediately and wash your hands. If tissues are unavailable, use your elbow to contain droplets.”

She stressed on also avoiding close contact with people who are visibly ill.

“Stay a safe distance from those who are visibly ill. If you are unwell, limit contact with others,” Dr Graziani said, and noted: “Keep surfaces clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces like doorknobs, light switches, phones, and keyboards to reduce viral spread.”

Staycation, day trips

For residents opting for staycations and city breaks, doctors have advised caution as flu cases have surged compared to November.

“This increase is primarily attributed to seasonal factors, including cooler temperatures, which create an ideal environment for respiratory viruses to thrive. Additionally, higher transmission rates have been linked to increased indoor gatherings and travel during this time of year,” said Dr Jobby Jacob, specialist paediatrician, Medeor Hospital, Dubai.

Dr Jobby Jacob “Influenza, caused by the influenza virus, predominantly affects the respiratory system, including the nose, throat and lungs. It spreads via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. The virus can be contracted by touching contaminated surfaces and subsequently touching the face,” Dr Jacob added.

Common symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, fatigue, a runny or stuffy nose and headaches. Severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing or chest pain, require immediate medical attention.

“For most cases, adequate rest, proper hydration, good sleep, wearing warm clothes and over-the-counter medications can help alleviate symptoms. Individuals with severe symptoms or underlying health conditions should seek medical advice promptly,” Dr Jacob noted.

Precautionary measures

Get a flu vaccination

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

Use hand sanitisers when soap and water are unavailable

Wear a mask in crowded places

Limit touching your face, particularly eyes, nose, and mouth

Steer clear of individuals showing flu symptoms

Minimise time spent in crowded spaces when possible