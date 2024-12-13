A male newborn developed breathing difficulties soon after birth at the hospital where he was born. The following 16 days at the hospital turned out to be a period of excruciating trauma for the infant and his parents as their child’s lung condition was repeatedly misdiagnosed, leading to ineffective treatment. The doctors performed X-rays and other tests and decided to put the infant on medication, keeping him under observation in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). But, the infant’s condition showed no significant improvement.

Eventually, the parents were advised to take their child home, with the prognosis that it could take three, six or twelve months for their child’s lung condition to heal and that they could, with the hospital’s help, set up an oxygen support system at home.

Unconvinced of the hospital’s advice, the parents decided to seek medical care elsewhere. They needed to approach a hospital that guaranteed medical excellence and empathic care, so they went to American Hospital Dubai.

“We chose Dr Omendra Narayan, Consultant Paediatric Pulmonologist at American Hospital Dubai, because he is acknowledged as the top pulmonologist, and the hospital's medical excellence and commitment to patient care are well known,” says Wassim Mahouk, the infant’s father.

Dr Narayan conducted several tests including a contrast CT scan. The diagnosis was a rare condition in newborns: congenital lobar emphysema (CLE), a foetal development disorder that occurs in 1 in 20,000 to 30,000 live births. The severity of CLE in this infant had caused his left lung lobe to expand significantly, and this hyperinflation distorted the right lung's position, pushing against the heart. The 15-day-old infant required an urgent lobectomy or removal of half of the left lung.

Pre-operation checks included a flexible bronchoscopy and a camera test, performed by Dr Narayan to ensure no blockage in the breathing tube, followed by the lobectomy procedure by Dr Gursev Sandlas, Consultant Paediatric Surgeon at American Hospital Dubai.

"We had an excellent paediatric anaesthetist, Dr Ahmed Abdel-Aziz, who could ventilate the newborn with just one lung to facilitate this complex surgery," explained Dr Narayan. Other team members in the five-hour procedure included Dr Sridhar Ramaiah, Consultant Neonatal Intensivist; Dr Osama Hamud, Consultant Neonatal Intensivist; and Dr Chetan Gupta, Consultant Paediatric Intensivist.

Further neonatal intensive care, support from pediatric intensive care when the baby was unwell post-operatively, and joint care from sub-specialists, junior doctors, trained nurses and physiotherapists were vital to ensuring the infant’s recovery.

“They provided outstanding care and commitment,” said Mahouk. “Every single member of the team was exceptional. At no point did they give up on my son.

American Hospital Dubai's integrated care by its paediatric neonatal intensive unit, with the support of sub-specialists, trained nurses and physiotherapists, helped the infant recover successfully. He was discharged on July 10. The baby is now stable, breathing normally, growing and gaining weight.

“Under their care, my son started getting better,” said Mahouk. “Our baby looks good, sleeps well and breathes fine.”