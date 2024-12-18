Investors are booking the sizeable gains the Dubai developer’s share price made in the last two days, rising by more than 30%. (On bot Monday and Tuesday, the stock kept hitting the upper trading limit of 15% in a session.)

Today, the stock is down by 2.37% - by Dh0.35 - near the first hour of trading, and is currently at Dh12.3.

It would have been too much of a stretch for Emaar Properties to have a third day of shooting for another 15% spike, say analysts. “At the current levels, profit taking was the obvious choice for a good number of investors,” said an analyst “That’s exactly what’s happening.”

The other listed Emaar company, Emaar Development, had seen investors cash in yesterday itself. The company, which oversees the Dubai operations, is trading 5.99% lower as of now, after passing through a 10% plus gain on Monday. The stock is now at Dh12.55.