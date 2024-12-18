GTCFX , a pioneering force in the global financial sector, celebrated 12 successful years on December 15 at the much-anticipated Golden Falcon Awards Night. Held in the dazzling city of Dubai at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Conference & Exhibition Centre, this exclusive gathering was marked by the presence of esteemed clients, partners, and a host of globally recognised celebrities, including the legendary investor and author, Jim Rogers, along with Bollywood sensations Nora Fatehi and Harshvardhan Rane.

GTCFX continues to be a trusted name in providing top-tier financial services worldwide. The company operates under stringent regulatory oversight, with multiple sub-companies regulated across different regions worldwide. The company adheres to high standards of anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) practices, maintaining its integrity and reliability in the fintech industry.

Over the past 12 years, GTCFX has been committed to excellence and innovation within the financial industry. The company has achieved remarkable milestones, serving over 985,000 clients and offering an expansive range of 27,000 trading instruments. Its operations have broadened to encompass more than 20 branches worldwide. Additionally, GTCFX has impressively managed $153 billion in monthly trades, further cementing its position as a leader in the global financial landscape.

The Golden Falcon Awards ceremony was a focal point of the evening, where GTCFX honoured its VIP clients and partners, celebrating their significant contributions to the company’s ongoing success.

“We are immensely proud to share this milestone with our clients and partners, whose support has been crucial to our journey. Tonight was not just a celebration of our past achievements but also a look forward to the future,” said Ahmad Jarrar, Chief Advisor, CEO for GTCFX.