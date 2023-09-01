Dubai: If you can’t find a copy of your UAE visit visa, you can easily download your visa details online through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) official services platform – smartservices.icp.gov.ae.
A copy of your visit visa is required if you wish to apply for a mobile phone connection as a visitor, or even if you wish to extend the visa. In case you do not have a copy of the visa with you, here’s how you can download it online.
How to download your UAE visit visa online
Downloading the visa copy is a straightforward process, all you need is your passport number.
1. Visit the website - smartservices.icp.gov.ae and click on the ‘Public Services’ category on the menu.
2. Scroll down and click on ‘Reports’ and select, ‘Other Services - Reports - Visa Details – Print’.
3. Click on the ‘Start Service’ button.
4. Next, choose ‘Passport Information’. Alternatively, if you have your visa details with you, select ‘File Number’ or ‘Unified Number’.
5. If you selected ‘Passport Information’, enter the following details:
• Passport number and type.
• Passport expiry date.
• Date of birth.
• Email address.
• Mobile number
6. Next, click on the captcha verification box and click ‘Next’.
7. The ICP system will then retrieve your visa details. Review the application and click ‘Next’.
8. Pay the application fees for the service.
9. After a few minutes, you will get a verified copy of your visa details on the ICP website. You can either save it digitally or take a print out.
Cost:
• Request fees: Dh100
• Smart service fee: Dh100
• ICP fees: Dh22
• E-service fees: Dh28