Dubai: If you are currently in Dubai on the jobseeker visa and need a little more time to find the right employment opportunity, you can apply to extend the visa online.

A jobseeker visa allows people to visit the UAE to search for new job opportunities without requiring a host or sponsor within the UAE. You can apply for a jobseeker visa with a validity of either 60, 90 or 120 days .

In Dubai, the visa is issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFAD) and you can apply for the extension with them as well, through their online service. According to the GDRFAD website, this service provides the possibility of extending a visit visa to explore work opportunities for the same period as that of the original visa. So, if you applied for a 60-day visit visa to explore job opportunities, the extension will be granted for the same period.

You can also apply for the extension in person, through an Amer centre. Amer centres processes visit visa and residency applications for Dubai on behalf of GDRFAD.

Required documents:

• Valid passport copy

• Previous visit visa copy

Steps:

1. Visit the website - smart.gdrfad.gov.ae

2. Click on ‘individuals’ and then click on ‘Register now’. If you are a visitor, you must create an account. For this register your email address, provide your full name, date of birth and create a password.

3. Next, enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to you registered email address to verify your account.

4. You will be transferred to a personal dashboard. Click on ‘New Application’.

5. Next, search for the service ‘Extending Visit Visa to Explore Job opportunities’ and click on apply now.

6. Fill in the application form for the visa extension.

7. Next, attach the required documents.

8. Pay for the extension fee online with your debit or credit card.

Once you have submitted the application, you will receive a reference number to track the status of the visa online.

It will take approximately two to four working days to issue the extended visa. You will receive the extended entry permit via your registered email address.

Cost: