Dubai: If you are planning to visit the UAE to look for a job and wanted to apply for the newly launched jobseeker visa, it is important to make sure that you are aware of the eligibility criteria for it.
As per the announcement made by the UAE government, under the jobseeker visa, a foreigner is granted a visit visa to search for new job opportunities without requiring a host or sponsor within the UAE for one trip. You can apply for a job-seeker visa with a validity of either 60, 90 or 120 days.
However, these are the criteria you need to fulfil.
Eligibility for a jobseeker visa
As per u.ae, the official website of the UAE government, to get a visit visa for the purpose of exploring job opportunities, the applicant must fulfil the following conditions:
1. He/she must be either:
- in the first, second or third skill level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) professional levels of jobs, or
- a graduate from the best 500 universities in the world according to the classification approved by the UAE’s Ministry of Education (MOE) and must have graduated within the last two years.
2. He/she must hold a bachelor's degree or its equivalent
3. He/she must fulfil the prescribed financial guarantee.
The financial guarantee or security deposit, as per the ICP website for the visa is Dh1,025.
You can find the details of the universities approved by MOE, follow this link: https://www.moe.gov.ae/en/eservices/servicecard/scholarships/pages/academicprogramsuniversities.aspx
Required documents
- A coloured photo
- A copy of the applicant’s passport
- Qualification certificate (attested)