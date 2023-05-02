Dubai: Tourists can visit Dubai on a five-year entry permit that allows them to enter the UAE multiple times a year and stay in the country for up to 180 days without a sponsor.

You can apply for the visa through Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA). The visa is issued for a stay of 30, 60 or 90 days once a year, at the time of application. “This period may be extended for a similar amount of time, as long as the total number of days spent there in a year is at most 180,” the GDRFA website states.

So, if you regularly visit Dubai for work or to visit family, here is all you need to know about the process and requirements.

Requirements for the five-year multiple-entry tourist visa

As per GDRFA, individuals can only apply for the multiple-entry permit if they fulfil the following requirements:

1. A passport or travel document valid for at least six months.

2. A round-trip travel ticket.

3. Valid health insurance in the UAE.

4. Documentation demonstrating a bank balance of $4,000 (Dh14,689) or equivalent in other currencies over six months before the application is submitted.

How long can I stay in the UAE on the visa?

According to GDRFA, with this visa, applicants can stay in the UAE continuously for no longer than 90 days in a year. This period may be extended for a similar amount of time as long as the total number of days spent in the UAE in a year is at most 180 days.

Documents required

• A personal photo.

• A passport copy, with the passport valid for at least six months.

• Six months’ bank statement.

• Health insurance details.

• Round-trip ticket

How to apply for Dubai’s five-year multiple-entry tourist visa

Step 1: Create an account on the GDRFA website:

• First, visit the official GDRFA website - gdrfad.gov.ae/en and click on the login icon on the menu bar.

• Next, select the ‘Individuals’ option and click on ‘Register now’.

• For visitors, you must register with your email address and then create a username and password.

• Enter the following details – full name, email address, date of birth.

• Click ‘Send OTP’. You will then get a ‘One-Time Password’ sent to your registered email address.

• Enter the OTP, and click on the captcha verification box.

• Once that’s done, you now have an account officially registered with GDRFA.

Step 2: Select the five-year multiple-entry tourist visa service:

• You will then be transferred to the GDRFA Smart Services platform.

• Click on ‘New Application’ in the dashboard.

• To select a new application, select ‘New 5 Years Tourism Entry Permit’ from the drop-down menu.

• Click the ‘Apply’ button.

Step 3: Fill out the online application form

a. Enter the application details:

• For this stage of the application, you need to enter your travel and personal details.

• In ‘Purpose of visit’, select ‘tourism’.

• Once you select the ‘tourism’ option, the GDRFA platform will automatically fill in the duration – ‘five years’ and type of entry permit – ‘multiple’.

b. Enter your passport details:

• Passport type

• Passport number

• Current and previous nationality.

c. Enter applicant details

For this part of the application, you must select if you are applying for this entry permit inside the UAE. If you are applying for the visa within the UAE, you will have to pay additional fees to change your visa status.

d. Enter the following personal details:

• Mother full name in English and Arabic. Once you enter the name in English, the platform will automatically enter it in Arabic.

• Select your marital status.

• Select religion and faith.

• Select your education level and current profession.

• Select your first language.

• Enter the country you will be departing from.

• Enter contact details: email address and mobile number.

• Select your preferred language for SMS updates.

e. Enter address details inside the UAE:

• Emirate

• City

• Area

• Street

• Select whether it is a building or villa

• Floor number

• Flat or villa number.

• You can also enter the ‘Makani’ number or nearest landmark. (

f. Enter address details outside the UAE

• Select the country.

• Enter the city and address.

• Enter your mobile number.

• Click on ‘Continue’

Step 4: Upload the required documents

• All applicants must upload the necessary documents for the application, however depending on the details entered in the application form, you may be required to submit additional documents.

• The documents must be uploaded in either PDF or jpeg format.

Step 5: Pay the fees

After you have completed the application form, you will then have to pay for the fees online with your debit or credit card on the GDRFA platform.

Step 6: Submit the application

After you have paid the fees, submit the application. Once that is done, you will receive a reference number to track the progress of the visa application. To find out how you can check your visa application status, click here.

Step 7: Receive the visa

You will be notified via SMS and email, once your five-year multiple entry tourist is finalised and issued. You will receive a digital copy of the entry permit via email.

Cost

According to GDRFA, the total amount of the visa may vary depending on the details entered by the applicant in the application form and the duration of their stay.

Here is a breakdown of the cost for the five year multiple entry tourist visa:



• 30-day visit visa fee: Dh300

• 60-day visit visa fee: Dh500

• 90-day visitor visa fee: Dh700

• Plus VAT (5%).

Financial guarantees:



• Guarantee amount: Dh2,000

• Warranty service fee: Dh20

• Fee for collection and return of the guarantee: Dh40

Health insurance:



• Securing a 30-day visitor visa: Dh40

• Securing a 60-day visitor visa: Dh60

• Securing a 90-day visitor visa: Dh90

Additional fees (if the sponsored person is inside the country):



• Knowledge fee: Dh10

• Innovation fee: Dh10

• Fee inside the country: Dh500

How long does it take to issue the visa?

According to the GDRFA website, the expected duration is two working days, however the maximum is five working days.