GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Ask Us

What is Laylat al-Qadr? The significance of Islam's holiest night

Find out the significance, history and timing of the holiest night in the Islamic calendar

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Worshippers pray at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi late on April 17, 2023 during Laylat Al Qadr, one of the holiest nights during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. -
Worshippers pray at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi late on April 17, 2023 during Laylat Al Qadr, one of the holiest nights during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. -
WAM

Dubai: Each year, as Ramadan draws to a close, Muslims around the world intensify their prayers, reflection and acts of charity in search of a single, extraordinary night. Laylat al-Qadr, is considered the holiest night in the Islamic calendar, and its significance stretches far beyond one evening of devotion.

What is Laylat al-Qadr and when does it fall during Ramadan?

Laylat al-Qadr, often translated as the Night of Decree or Night of Power, is regarded as the holiest night in Islam. It commemorates the moment when the first verses of the Qur’an were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), marking the beginning of the Islamic revelation.

For Muslims around the world, the night carries profound spiritual significance. Islamic tradition describes it as a night that is “better than a thousand months”, meaning acts of worship performed during this time are believed to hold the reward of a lifetime of devotion.

When is Laylat al-Qadr?

Laylat al-Qadr falls during the last ten nights of Ramadan, specifically on one of the odd-numbered nights. Many Muslims commonly observe it on the 27th night of Ramadan, although its exact date is not known.

Islam follows a lunar calendar, which is based on the sighting of the moon rather than the solar calendar. As a result, the precise timing of Laylat al-Qadr cannot be predicted with certainty. Instead, believers are encouraged to seek it throughout the last ten nights through prayer and reflection.

How do Muslims observe it?

The final ten nights of Ramadan are a time of heightened spiritual intensity. Many Muslims increase their acts of worship significantly, and some observe i'tikaf  - a voluntary seclusion in the mosque for sustained prayer and reflection. Amongst the most encouraged acts during this period are:

  • Du'a (supplication) - Spending time in sincere personal prayer, asking for forgiveness, guidance and blessings for oneself and others.

  • Recitation and reflection - Reading the Qur'an and contemplating its meanings, drawing closer to its teachings and to God.

  • Voluntary prayers - Performing Tahajjud and other night prayers, which carry heightened reward during these final evenings.

  • Charity and giving - Acts of generosity, particularly monetary donations, are believed to hold multiplied reward on this night, given its equivalence to a thousand months of worship.

The spiritual significance of the night

Laylat al-Qadr marks the moment when the first verses of the Qur’an were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad by the angel Jibreel (Gabriel). The Qur’an itself highlights the significance of this moment in Surah Al-Qadr, describing the night as one in which angels descend and peace prevails until dawn.

Aside from commemorating the beginning of the Qur’an’s revelation, the night is also believed to be a time when divine guidance and decrees are delivered for the coming year.

For Muslims, it is not merely a historical anniversary but a living, annual invitation - to seek forgiveness, to purify intention, and to reconnect with faith in one of its most concentrated forms.

Related Topics:
Ramadan

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Rare 'planetary parade' lights up Dubai skies tonight

Rare 'planetary parade' lights up Dubai skies tonight

3m read
Ramadan after dark: The UAE’s secret social season

Ramadan after dark: The UAE’s secret social season

3m read
Crescent sighting

Saudi Arabia confirms first day of Ramadan

1m read
Ramadan in the Philippines to begin on Thursday, February 19

Ramadan in Philippines to begin on February 19

1m read