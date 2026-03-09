GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Ramadan

Special Ramadan iftar in Dubai honours UAE’s People of Determination

The event highlighted social inclusion and the unique talents of children in the community

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Special Ramadan iftar in Dubai honours UAE’s People of Determination
Supplied

More than 200 guests, including families, community leaders, and distinguished personalities, gathered at the Khalidiya Palace Hotel in Dubai to attend a special Ramadan Iftar dedicated to People of Determination.

The evening, organised by JYK Community Services in partnership with Westfield Event Management, sought to highlight the importance of social inclusion and the talents of children within the community. Against a backdrop of broader regional uncertainties, organisers noted that the event was maintained as a gesture of resilience and a commitment to the UAE’s values of stability and compassion.

A message of resilience

"Many people suggested postponing this event due to the current situation," said Juhi Yasmeen Khan, Founder of JYK Community Services. "However, I believed this was precisely the moment to demonstrate the true spirit of the UAE, a nation where people stand together with confidence and hope. We chose to move forward to send a message: we are united and we are safe."

The proceedings commenced with a Quranic recitation by Nilofer Saleem, a young woman of determination who later expressed her joy at the annual gathering. The hotel, operated by Mourouj Gloria, provided a tailored menu for the guests, while various local entities offered practical support. Aster Clinic conducted complimentary health check-ups for the families, and henna artists from Aroushi Beauty Salon provided traditional festive designs for the guests.

Symbols of gratitude

In a symbolic exchange of gratitude, the children presented supporters with hand-signed tokens, including sapling pots and wooden lighthouses. Notable attendees included UAE social media personality Khalid Al Ameri and veteran Bollywood actress Kalpana Iyer, the latter of whom received a lifetime achievement recognition from the youngsters.

"Standing together with People of Determination and their families creates meaningful moments that inspire hope," Ms Iyer remarked during the event.

Corporate and community support

The evening also saw contributions from the private sector. JYK Community Services and Westfield provided families with essential items, including grocery packages, hygiene kits, and educational toys. Although unable to attend in person due to travel disruptions, Keisaku Nishida, CEO of Westfield Event Management, issued a statement reinforcing the company’s commitment to initiatives that "uplift communities and celebrate the extraordinary spirit of People of Determination."

As the holy month continues, such gatherings remain a fixture of the UAE’s social calendar, reflecting a national policy focused on the empowerment and integration of all members of society.

Related Topics:
RamadanDubai

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Korean pop band BTS will perform during next month's Grammy ceremony in Las Vegas.

BTS Comeback Live in the UAE: Guide on how to tune in

3m read
From speedy slicers to magic mincers, these 8 must-have kitchen tools for 2026 will make prepping iftar a breeze

8 best kitchen tools for easy Iftar preparations, 2026

3m read
UAE residents in the country, however, have postponed their travel plans, according to travel agents.

UAE residents stranded abroad begin return home

3m read
(Clockwise from top) The Bhatti family with couple Hassan Latif and Rachelle Ann together with their daughters Aisha and Fatima

Ramadan inside a Filipino-Pakistani household in UAE

4m read