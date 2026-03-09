The event highlighted social inclusion and the unique talents of children in the community
More than 200 guests, including families, community leaders, and distinguished personalities, gathered at the Khalidiya Palace Hotel in Dubai to attend a special Ramadan Iftar dedicated to People of Determination.
The evening, organised by JYK Community Services in partnership with Westfield Event Management, sought to highlight the importance of social inclusion and the talents of children within the community. Against a backdrop of broader regional uncertainties, organisers noted that the event was maintained as a gesture of resilience and a commitment to the UAE’s values of stability and compassion.
"Many people suggested postponing this event due to the current situation," said Juhi Yasmeen Khan, Founder of JYK Community Services. "However, I believed this was precisely the moment to demonstrate the true spirit of the UAE, a nation where people stand together with confidence and hope. We chose to move forward to send a message: we are united and we are safe."
The proceedings commenced with a Quranic recitation by Nilofer Saleem, a young woman of determination who later expressed her joy at the annual gathering. The hotel, operated by Mourouj Gloria, provided a tailored menu for the guests, while various local entities offered practical support. Aster Clinic conducted complimentary health check-ups for the families, and henna artists from Aroushi Beauty Salon provided traditional festive designs for the guests.
In a symbolic exchange of gratitude, the children presented supporters with hand-signed tokens, including sapling pots and wooden lighthouses. Notable attendees included UAE social media personality Khalid Al Ameri and veteran Bollywood actress Kalpana Iyer, the latter of whom received a lifetime achievement recognition from the youngsters.
"Standing together with People of Determination and their families creates meaningful moments that inspire hope," Ms Iyer remarked during the event.
The evening also saw contributions from the private sector. JYK Community Services and Westfield provided families with essential items, including grocery packages, hygiene kits, and educational toys. Although unable to attend in person due to travel disruptions, Keisaku Nishida, CEO of Westfield Event Management, issued a statement reinforcing the company’s commitment to initiatives that "uplift communities and celebrate the extraordinary spirit of People of Determination."
As the holy month continues, such gatherings remain a fixture of the UAE’s social calendar, reflecting a national policy focused on the empowerment and integration of all members of society.