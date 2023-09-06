Step 1: Sign into your RTA account

Download the ‘RTA Dubai’ app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Open the app and tap on the ‘Login/Register’ button on the homepage.

You will have the option to sign in with your UAE Pass or create an account on the RTA Dubai app. To create an account you will need to provide your full name, Emirates ID number, date of birth, mobile number and email address.

If you log in with your UAE Pass, you can instantly log into the app, and your learning file information will be automatically recognised.

Step 2: Access the practice theory test

Next, keep on swiping to the right until you see the ‘Driver and Licensing’ section.

Tap on the ‘Practice theory test’.

Step 3: Select your language and vehicle

You will have the option to choose which language you want to use to practice for the test, the following options are:

• Arabic

• English

• Bengali

• Urdu

• Malayalam

• Farsi

• Russian

• Chinese



Next, select the vehicle. Depending on the type of driving licence you are applying for, you must select one of the options:

• Light Motor Vehicle

• Truck and bus

• Motorcycle

• Light bus



You can then start the practice test.

What to expect

The practice test consists of 35 questions, which must be answered within 30 minutes.

After you have completed the test, you will be able to see your correct answers in green and the incorrect ones in red.

You also get some practice questions at the end of the RTA learner’s handbook. However, if you want to familiarise yourself with the testing process, and practice completing the exam within the allotted time frame, the online practice theory test is helpful.

How to schedule the theory test