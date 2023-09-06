Dubai: If your Dubai driving theory test is coming up soon, you can easily access the practice test on your phone and take it for free to prepare.
You can find the test on the ‘RTA Dubai’ app from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The app is available for Apple and Android users.
Step 1: Sign into your RTA account
Download the ‘RTA Dubai’ app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
Open the app and tap on the ‘Login/Register’ button on the homepage.
You will have the option to sign in with your UAE Pass or create an account on the RTA Dubai app. To create an account you will need to provide your full name, Emirates ID number, date of birth, mobile number and email address.
If you log in with your UAE Pass, you can instantly log into the app, and your learning file information will be automatically recognised.
Step 2: Access the practice theory test
Next, keep on swiping to the right until you see the ‘Driver and Licensing’ section.
Tap on the ‘Practice theory test’.
Step 3: Select your language and vehicle
You will have the option to choose which language you want to use to practice for the test, the following options are:
• Arabic
• English
• Bengali
• Urdu
• Malayalam
• Farsi
• Russian
• Chinese
Next, select the vehicle. Depending on the type of driving licence you are applying for, you must select one of the options:
• Light Motor Vehicle
• Truck and bus
• Motorcycle
• Light bus
You can then start the practice test.
What to expect
The practice test consists of 35 questions, which must be answered within 30 minutes.
After you have completed the test, you will be able to see your correct answers in green and the incorrect ones in red.
You also get some practice questions at the end of the RTA learner’s handbook. However, if you want to familiarise yourself with the testing process, and practice completing the exam within the allotted time frame, the online practice theory test is helpful.
How to schedule the theory test
Once you have completed all the theory classes provided by the driving school, they will also help you schedule the test date and time. This date can be rescheduled if needed, but has to be done at least 48 hours in advance.