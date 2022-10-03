Which details of my appointment can I change?

According to the RTA website – rta.ae – customers do not have to pay a fee for pushing back a test’s date and time. However, if you want to reschedule the test date to an earlier date from what has already been booked, it will cost you Dh300 and an additional Dh20, knowledge and innovation fee.

If you are okay with the test’s date, but want to change the time, the RTA call centre advises customers to check with their driving centre institute if it’s possible to arrange a different time for the test.

How to change your driving test date

To change the date and time of your driving test, make sure you have a valid Emirates ID to continue, and then visit this link: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/rta-services/service-details?serviceId=3704292 and follow the steps below:

1. Click on the ‘Apply Now’ button.

2. Next enter your Emirates ID number and expiry date.

3. Next, confirm your identify with ‘RTA’ and click ‘continue’

4. Next, enter the OTP sent to your phone. For this, your phone number must be registered with your Emirates ID.

5. Next, you will then enter your learning permit folder.

6. Scroll down to your test, depending on which level you have completed your folder will state the current test you are taking for example; Knowledge test, Yard test, Road test, Evaluation test, or Road test.

7. Next choose your language and continue to choose the date and time. If you choose October 7th, you will then be able to see the list of timings and seats available. For example; three seats available for 9:30 am.