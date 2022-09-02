Driving licence renewal requirements

If you are a young driver between the ages of 18 and 21, the process for renewing your driving licence is a little different. Normally, drivers who have just received their licence need to renew it after two years. After the first renewal, the licence is then valid for five years.

However, drivers of all nationalities who are under the age of 21 have to renew their driving licence every year. In Dubai, the driving licence is issued by Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA), and the renewal process is also managed by them.

How much does it cost to renew your driving licence in Dubai?

The renewal cost for drivers under the age of 21 is Dh100, along with an additional Dh20 knowledge fee. This comes to a total of Dh120.

If you are older than 21 years, the cost for licence renewal is Dh320.

Eye test requirement for drivers under the age of 21

According to the RTA call centre – 800 9090 – drivers who are under 21 years old do not need to do an eye test. However, once the driver turns 21, they will need to conduct an eye test, which is valid for three years.

How under 21 year olds can renew driving licence in Dubai

You can easily renew your driving licence online in a few minutes through the RTA website – www.rta.gov.ae, or the official RTA mobile app, ‘Dubai Drive’, which is available for both Android and Apple devices. You can apply for the renewal a month before the licence is due to expire.

However, before you apply for the renewal, make sure you settle any pending traffic fines that you may have. To find out how you can pay your RTA fines, click here.

Documents required

• Emirates ID

• Current driving licence.

How to apply for renewal through the RTA website:

1. Visit this link here: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/rta-services/service-details?serviceId=3704299 and click on the ‘Apply Now’ button.

2. Next, you will have the option to renew your driving licence by entering any one of the following details:

• Emirates ID

• Driving licence

• Traffic Code

• Plate Number

3. After selecting the option, you will receive a One-Time-Password (OTP) via SMS on the number linked with your Emirates ID or driving licence.

4. Once you enter the OTP, click ‘Next’.

5. After that, your personal information will automatically be retrieved. The information will state your name, registered mobile number, email address and driving licence details.

6. If there is any information missing, enter the details and verify the information again before clicking ‘Next’ .

7. After that, settle the fees electronically via debit/credit card.

When do I receive the renewed driving licence?

You will receive a temporary electronic driving licence by email, while you are waiting for the driving licence card.

Once the driving licence card is ready, you will have the option to receive it in two ways: