Dubai: Drivers in Dubai who are under the age of 21 are required to renew their driving licence each year, instead of the typical requirement for renewal in two years at first and then every five years. However, if you are a young driver whose licence is about to expire, there is good news. While you need to renew your driving licence each year, the cost is less than half the cost you would normally have to pay.
What is the licence renewal process and how is it different for drivers under the age of 21? Here is all you need to know.
Driving licence renewal requirements
If you are a young driver between the ages of 18 and 21, the process for renewing your driving licence is a little different. Normally, drivers who have just received their licence need to renew it after two years. After the first renewal, the licence is then valid for five years.
However, drivers of all nationalities who are under the age of 21 have to renew their driving licence every year. In Dubai, the driving licence is issued by Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA), and the renewal process is also managed by them.
How much does it cost to renew your driving licence in Dubai?
The renewal cost for drivers under the age of 21 is Dh100, along with an additional Dh20 knowledge fee. This comes to a total of Dh120.
If you are older than 21 years, the cost for licence renewal is Dh320.
Eye test requirement for drivers under the age of 21
According to the RTA call centre – 800 9090 – drivers who are under 21 years old do not need to do an eye test. However, once the driver turns 21, they will need to conduct an eye test, which is valid for three years.
How under 21 year olds can renew driving licence in Dubai
You can easily renew your driving licence online in a few minutes through the RTA website – www.rta.gov.ae, or the official RTA mobile app, ‘Dubai Drive’, which is available for both Android and Apple devices. You can apply for the renewal a month before the licence is due to expire.
However, before you apply for the renewal, make sure you settle any pending traffic fines that you may have. To find out how you can pay your RTA fines, click here.
Documents required
• Emirates ID
• Current driving licence.
How to apply for renewal through the RTA website:
1. Visit this link here: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/rta-services/service-details?serviceId=3704299 and click on the ‘Apply Now’ button.
2. Next, you will have the option to renew your driving licence by entering any one of the following details:
• Emirates ID
• Driving licence
• Traffic Code
• Plate Number
3. After selecting the option, you will receive a One-Time-Password (OTP) via SMS on the number linked with your Emirates ID or driving licence.
4. Once you enter the OTP, click ‘Next’.
5. After that, your personal information will automatically be retrieved. The information will state your name, registered mobile number, email address and driving licence details.
6. If there is any information missing, enter the details and verify the information again before clicking ‘Next’ .
7. After that, settle the fees electronically via debit/credit card.
When do I receive the renewed driving licence?
You will receive a temporary electronic driving licence by email, while you are waiting for the driving licence card.
Once the driving licence card is ready, you will have the option to receive it in two ways:
1. You can pick it up at the RTA Customer Happines Centres in Deira or Al Barsha
2. Or have it delivered to your office or home address by courier, with an additional charge of Dh25