Dubai: Whether you are driving on a highway, main road or a one-way lane in your community, it is critical to know what the speed limit is of each road to make sure you are not driving too fast or too slow. Abiding by the speed limit ensures your safety, as well as the safety of other road users.
When it comes to roads in Dubai, Dubai Police has an open database on its website – dubaipolice.gov.ae – with speed limits of major roads in Dubai. While the speed limit on this list varies from 60 kmph to 120 kmph, it is important to note that these are major roads in the Emirate, and, so, have a higher speed limit. For internal roads around neighbourhoods and schools, the speed limit is often lower, at around 40kmph.
What is the list?
The list provided by Dubai Police provides some basic details of the major roads in Dubai, including the street or road name, the road speed, the ‘radar control’ and the number of lanes.
Why is road speed different from radar control?
Radar control refers to the point where you will be caught on a radar for driving over the speed limit. In Dubai, motorists have a grace speed limit, which is normally of 20kmph, after which they are penalised for speeding. For example, if the road speed limit is 80kmph, you have a buffer of 20kmph. So, if you are driving at 90kmph, you will not be fined for speeding. However, the moment you hit 101kmph, your car will be caught on camera when you cross a radar.
Dubai Street Speed Limits
Here is the list of road speed limits in Dubai, as provided by Dubai Police:
1. Al NahdaRoad
Speed: 80
Radar control: 101
Number of lanes: 4/3
2. Damascus
Road Speed: 80
Radar control: 101
Number of lanes: 3
3. Al Quds
Road Speed: 80
Radar control: 101
Number of lanes: 4
4. Tunisia
Road Speed: 80
Radar control: 101
Number of lanes: 3
5. Sheikh Khalifa
Road Speed: 70
Radar control: 91
Number of lanes: 3
6. Amman
Road Speed: 80
Radar control: 101
Number of lanes: 3/2
7. Al Minaa
Road Speed: 80
Radar control: 101
Number of lanes: 4/3
8. Beirut
Road Speed: 80
Radar control: 101
Number of lanes: 4/3
9. Zaabeel second
Road Speed: 80
Radar control: 101
Number of lanes: 2/3
10. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan
Road Speed: 100
Radar control: 121
Number of lanes: 2/3
11. Airport Tunnel-Beirut
Road Speed: 80
Radar control: 101
Number of lanes: 4
12. Tripoli
Road Speed: 100 / 90
Radar control: 121 / 111
Number of lanes: 3/2
13. Al Jumeira
Road Speed: 100 / 90
Radar control: 121 / 111
Number of lanes: 3/2
14. Nad Al Shiba
Road Speed: 70
Radar control: 91
Number of lanes: 2
15. Al Wasl
Road Speed: 70
Radar control: 91
Number of lanes: 3/2
15. Baghdad
Road Speed: 70 / 80
Radar control: 91 / 101
Number of lanes: 91 / 101
16. Um Al Sheef
Road Speed: 70
Radar control: 91
Number of lanes: 2
17. Al Manarah
Road Speed: 70
Radar control: 91
Number of lanes: 2
18. Al Athar
Road Speed: 70
Radar control: 91
Number of lanes: 2
19. Al Thunaya
Road Speed: 70
Radar control: 91
Number of lanes: 2
20. Al Hadeeqa
Road Speed: 70
Radar control: 91
Number of lanes: 3/2
21. Al Seif
Road Speed: 70
Radar control: 91
Number of lanes: 3/2
22. Al Orouba
Road Speed: 70R
Radar control: 91
Number of lanes: 3/2
23. Towers
Road Speed: 70
Radar control: 91
Number of lanes: 3/2
24. Muscat
Road Speed: 80
Radar control: 101
Number of lanes: 3/2
25. Al Khail
Road Speed: 100
Radar control: 121
Number of lanes: 5
26. Al Yalayes
Road Speed: 100
Radar control: 121
Number of lanes: 2
27. Al Aweer
Road Speed: 100R
adar control: 121
Number of lanes: 2
28. Emirates Road
Road Speed: 110
Radar control: 131
Number of lanes: 6
29. Mohammad Bin Zayed
Road Speed: 110R
adar control: 131
Number of lanes: 2
30. Expo
Road Speed: 100
Radar control: 121
Number of lanes: 7/6
31. Al Ittihad
Road Speed: 100R
adar control: 121
Number of lanes: 4/3
32. Ras Al Khor
Road Speed: 100
Radar control: 121
Number of lanes: 5/4
33. Sheik Zayed
Road Speed: 100 / 120
Radar control: 121 / 141
Number of lanes: 4/3
34. Al Rabat
Road Speed: 100
Radar control: 121
Number of lanes: 6
35. Al Khawaneej
Road Speed: 100
Radar control: 121
Number of lanes: 5/4
36. Al Amardi
Road Speed: 100
Radar control: 121
Number of lanes: 4/3
37. Sheik Rashid
Road Speed: 100
Radar control: 121
Number of lanes: 3/2
38. Hatta Main Road
Road Speed: 100/120
Radar control: 121/ 141
Number of lanes: 6/5
39. Al Khaleej
Road Speed: 80
Radar control: 101
Number of lanes: 4/3
40. Airport
Road Speed: 80
Radar control: 101
Number of lanes: 4/3
41. Nad Al Hamar
Road Speed: 80
Radar control: 101
Number of lanes: 5/3
42. King Salman Bin Abdulaziz
Road Speed: 70
Radar control: 91
Number of lanes: 3
43. Al Soufouh
Road Speed: 70
Radar control: 91
Number of lanes: 2
44. Oud Metha
Road Speed: 60 / 80
Radar control: 91 / 101
Number of lanes: 4/3
45. Um Hurair
Road Speed: 80
Radar control: 101
Number of lanes: 3
46. Um Suqeim
Road Speed: 90
Radar control: 111
Number of lanes: 4/3
47. Al Mankhoul
Road Speed: 80
Radar control: 101
Number of lanes: 2
48. Al Manama
Road Speed: 80
Radar control: 101
Number of lanes: 3/2
49. Al Maidan
Road Speed: 80 / 100
Radar control: 101/121
Number of lanes: 4/3
50. Casablanca
Road Speed: 70
Radar control: 91
Number of lanes: 4/3
51. Hessa
Road Speed: 80 / 100
Radar control: 101 / 121
Number of lanes: 5/4
52. Al Mafraq
Road Speed: 70
Radar control: 91
Number of lanes: 3/2
53. Dubai Financial Road
Road Speed: 80
Radar control: 101
Number of lanes: 5/4
54. Al Qudra
Road Speed: 100
Radar control: 121
Number of lanes: 2
55. Algeria
Road Speed: 80
Radar control: 101
Number of lanes: 3/2
56. Tunisia
Road Speed: 80
Radar control: 101
Number of lanes: 3/2
57. Dubai-Al Ain
Road Speed: 100 / 120
Radar control: 121 / 141
Number of lanes: 4/3
58. Al Asayel
Road Speed: 70 / 80
Radar control: 91 / 101
Number of lanes: 3
59. Qarn Al Sabkhah
Road Speed: 80
Radar control: 101
Number of lanes: 3
60. Jumeira Palm
Road Speed: 60
Radar control: 91
Number of lanes: 2
61. Seeh Shuaib
Road Speed: 80
Radar control: 101
Number of lanes: 3
Fine for speeding
Since most roads are monitored by radars, motorists that go over the speed limit, get caught by the radar’s camera and receive a fine. The amount of fine and penalty depends on how far above the speed limit you were caught driving. Click here to find out the fine for speeding.