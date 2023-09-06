Dubai: Going on a vacation abroad and plan to drive while you are there? You first need to check if the country you are travelling to requires visitors to have an International Driving Licence (IDL) or International Driving Permit (IDP). The IDP is an international travel document regulated by the United Nations, which allows you to drive in a foreign country.

How to apply for an International Driving Licence?

You can easily do it online through the following platforms:

1. UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MOI) mobile app – ‘MOI UAE’.

2. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website – rta.ae.

3. The Automobile and Touring Club of the UAE (ATCUAE) website - www.atcuae.ae or at one of the their centres.

Applying for an IDL through the MOI app

1. Download the ‘MOI UAE’ app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

2. Tap the ‘Login’ button and sign in with your UAE Pass.

3. Tap on the ‘International Driving Licence’ service under the ‘Most Used Services’ category on the app’s homepage. Tap the green plus sign icon at the bottom right of your mobile screen.

4. Select your nationality, the emirate that has issued your driving licence and your licence type (light motor vehicle, motorcycle, heavy vehicle etc.) Then enter your mobile number and email address and attach a personal passport-sized photograph with a white background.

5. Next, you will see a summary of the overall fees for issuing the licence. Under that you must select ‘Add Address’ and enter your address details.

6. Tap on ‘Pay Now’ and settle the fees with your debit or credit card.

You will then receive an email notification and SMS that your application has been submitted. You will get a text message once your licence is scheduled for delivery. It will be delivered through Emirates Post.

How long does it take to get my IDL?

According to the MOI call centre – 8005000, it will take between one week to 14 days to get the licence delivered to you.

Cost

• Dh170 - International Driving Licence fee.

• Dh8.50 – Licence delivery fee.

Applying for an IDL through the RTA website – rta.ae

If you have a driving licence issued in Dubai, you can apply for the IDL through the MOI app, or through the RTA website. It is important to note that, you will only be able to apply for the licence, if you have cleared all the traffic fines registered against your UAE driving licence.

Step 1: Access the service on the RTA website



• Visit rta.ae and click on services on the menu tab.

• Click on ‘View drivers and car owner services’.

• In the search bar type, ‘Apply for an International Driving Licence’ and click on the red ‘Apply Now’ button.

Step 2: Provide licence details

Enter one of the following details:

• Emirates ID number and expiry date.

• Number plate

• Traffic code number (TC Number)

• Click ‘Next’.

• Enter the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to the phone number registered in the RTA system.

• Verify your personal details and driving licence details. If you need to make any changes, you can click on ‘edit’.

• Next, upload a personal passport sized photograph with a white background.

• Enter your address details.

Step 3: Pay for the licence

• Select the delivery method and settle the service fee online with your debit or credit card.

• According to RTA, the customer receives an SMS within two working days with a link to display the digital international driving licence, until he receives the original copy of the new licence. You will receive the physical copy of the IDL the next day, unless you choose to have it delivered earlier. The cost varies, depending on the delivery option you choose. Alternatively, you can choose to pick up the IDL from the RTA Customer Happiness Centre in Deira or Al Barsha. If you choose this option, you will not have to pay any additional delivery charges.

Cost:

• Dh177 – licence issuance fees.

• Dh20 – knowledge and innovation fee.

Delivery fee:

• Normal delivery (next day): Dh20

• Same day delivery to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah: Dh35

• Delivery within two hours: Dh50

• International delivery: Dh50

• Pick up from RTA customer happiness centre: No additional charge