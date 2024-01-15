The official website for the Involuntary Loss of Employment Scheme (ILOE) - iloe.ae is now accepting submission claims, which means that workers in the UAE can start receiving their cash compensation from the UAE’s job loss scheme.

One of the main criteria for receiving the claims is to be subscribed to the scheme for 12 consecutive months and if you meet all the other conditions as well, you must submit a claim within 30 days following the termination of the employment relationship.

Note: According to MOHRE, workers must make sure their employer has cancelled their work permit before submitting the claim

Image Credit: ILOE website screenshot

How to submit ILOE claim online

Step 1 – Login to your ILOE account:

• Visit the ILOE website – iloe.ae and click on the ‘submit your claim’ button on the homepage. Next, click on the ‘Submit your claim’ option again on the login page.

• Select the ‘Login with One-Time Password (OTP)’ option, and enter your mobile number and Emirates ID. Click on ‘Request OTP’ button and enter the OTP sent to you via SMS.

Step 2 – Fill in the claim submission form:

• You will then be transferred to a personal dashboard, where you will be able to see your insurance policy details and the history of payment. It will also state if you paid the entire policy premium for the 12-month subscription period.

• Next, click on the ‘Claim Submission’ button on the menu, which is on the left of the screen.

• Next, confirm the employee name, policy duration and your mobile number. The number should be the one you used to register with ILOE. Click on ‘Proceed to your claim process’.

Step 3 – Confirm contract termination details:

• After that, you will have to confirm the reason for cancellation (termination) of the contract and the date of cancellation (dismissal).

• If the details are correct, select ‘yes’ and click on the green ‘Submit claim’ button.

• If these details are incorrect, select ‘no’ and explain why the information is incorrect in the remarks section and upload any supporting documents. Once you have filled in the details, click on the ‘Submit claim’ button.

*It is important to note that if your company is not registered with MOHRE, the reason and date of cancellation will not be available, with the screen stating ‘N/A’ (Not Applicable). In that case, you can just proceed to clicking on the ‘Submit claim’ button.

Step 4: Select how you want to receive payout:

• Once that is complete, move on to the payment details. You have two ways to receive the insurance compensation – bank transfers or cash through money exchange houses.

Bank transfer: If you choose ‘Bank’, fill in the following details:

• Select the bank name from the drop-down menu.

• Enter the International Bank Account Number (IBAN) number and account number.

• Enter the account holder’s name.

When filling out the IBAN details you must make sure it is correct. Dubai Insurance will also save your bank details in their system for future requests.

Cash payment: If you want to receive the payout in cash, select ‘exchange house’ and enter the following details:

• Select the name of the exchange house from the drop-down menu.

• Enter your Emirates ID and passport number.

• When collecting the payment, make sure you have your valid Emirates ID with you, when you visit the exchange centre.

Step 5: Submit the claim:

• Once you have entered the payment details, click on the ‘submit claim’ button. According to MOHRE, you will receive updates regarding the claim on your registered email address and mobile number.

• You can also log into the ILOE website, and check the status of your claim submission under the ‘My Claims’ section.

How much is the compensation? An employee shall be entitled to compensation at 60 per cent of his or her ‘subscription salary’. For workers who are subscribed under Category A (basic salary of Dh16,000 or below), the maximum claim benefit you can receive is Dh10,000 per month. For workers in Category B, (basic salary above Dh16,000), the maximum claim benefit you can receive is Dh20,000 per month.



You will receive this compensation for up to three months, unless you find a new job or are relocating from the UAE.

When do workers receive the ILOE cash compensation?

Once you have submitted the claim, the licensed service providers are required to make the payment within two weeks.

Contact details for ILOE claims