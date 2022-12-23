Dubai: If you want to experience the lights and colours of the festive season, how about walking through millions of lights and visual illusions at the Dubai Garden Glow?

The park which launched its eighth season on September 12, stretches across 50 acres of greenery and is regarded as the world's 'biggest glow-in-the-dark garden'.

Here is what you need to know if you are making a trip on your own, or with family and friends.

Four unique experiences

Once the sun sets, Dubai Garden Glow's ten million LED lights, 500 glowing designs and 120 animatronic dinosaurs come alive. You can enjoy four unique experiences at the theme park:

1. Glow Park

The Glow Park is built manually and crafted with hand-made and energy-saving light bulbs. The elaborate light installation features lit animals and a colourful flower valley and visitors can walk through glowing tunnels and alleyways.

2. Art Park

The Art Park is located in the Glow Park area, and the artwork has been constructed using recycled materials.

3. Dinosaur Park

The Dinosaur Park combines education and entertainment for adults and children who want to know what life was like during the Mesozoic Era. The park contains 120 animatronic dinosaurs, and visitors can experience the dawn of the dinosaurs through three periods – Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous.

4. Magic Park

This park contains optical illusions with over 25 exhibits and 3D artworks. However, this section requires visitors to purchase a separate ticket.

How much do Dubai Garden Glow tickets cost?

• For Garden Glow and Dinosaur Park: Dh70. This ticket allows entry to Glow Park, Dinosaur Park and Art Park.

• For Magic Park: Dh45



Children less than three years old can enter for free.



You can buy your tickets online through the Dubai Garden Glow website: https://online.dubaigardenglow.com/

Timings

• Sunday to Friday: 5 pm to 10 pm

• Saturday and public holidays: 5 pm to 12 am

Location

Dubai Garden Glow is located in Zabeel Park, and you must enter through Gate No.6.

By Car

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), you would need to take the exit for Al Majlis Street which will lead you towards Gate No. 6 of Zabeel Park.

Parking is available at Zabeel Park, where the first 20 minutes are free after which, you will have to pay Dh10 for a full-day ticket.

By Metro and Taxi