Dubai: Are you an aspiring entrepreneur in the food and beverage industry but are struggling to reach out to a wider customer base? How about setting up your own food stall and catering to millions of customers for six months, without worrying about overhead costs like utility bills?

Global Village, the popular family friendly destination, will start for its 28th season on October 18, and while details of the attractions that will be in place for the upcoming season have not yet been released, it has opened up registrations for kiosks and food carts. This means that if you want to set up a street food vendor business at Global Village, you can now register your interest with them.

Season 28 dates for Global Village October 18, 2023 to April 28, 2024

According to the announcement by Global Village on July 31, this category of ‘kiosks and food carts’ enables entrepreneurs to set up their food and beverage (F&B) businesses seamlessly, and test their new F&B concepts with minimal risk.

How you can benefit as an aspiring foodpreneur

These are the different ways in which you can receive assistance from Global Village when applying for a food and beverage kiosk or food cart:

• Essential infrastructure will be provided, including kiosk structures.

• You will also receive assistance with staff visas.

• Storage facilities for inventory management are also provided.

• You will also be introduced to signage companies, who you can collaborate with, to create your brand.

• Federal Tax Authority (FTA) registration support, ensuring compliance with tax regulations.

• Assistance in acquiring point-of-sale (POS) systems and electronic payment terminals to simplify the payment process for customers.

• No utility bill payment

“With this comprehensive support system in place, Global Village empowers individuals to pursue their passion and achieve their dreams of owning an F&B business and expanding their reach and growth,” the statement released by the company, said.

How to register

• Visit the website - https://business.globalvillage.ae/en/expression-of-interest-for-investment

• Enter your personal details, like your full name, mobile number and email address.

• Select the investment category as ‘kiosks & trolleys’. The dropdown menu also offers other options like

• Organising country pavilions, stall inside country pavilions, retail shops and restaurants and coffee shops.

• Select the participation type as ‘individual’.

• Enter your kiosk activity.

• Check the box where you agree to the terms and conditions.

• Click on Submit.

You will then receive an application number, which you should save to follow up on your enquiry in the future.