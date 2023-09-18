Dubai: With new cycling tracks in Dubai’s Mushrif and Al Khawaneej area almost complete, cycling enthusiasts in the emirate will soon have a new 39km stretch to use.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on September 17 that work on the cycling tracks of Al Khawaneej and Mushrif were 90 per cent complete.

What is the new cycling track extension?

The first track runs from the Quranic Garden on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street (D54) up to the intersection with Al Khawaneej Street. It crosses the street through the combined pedestrian and cycling bridge on Al Khawaneej Street to link with the existing cycling track in Al Khawaneej.

The second cycling lane starts from the Mushrif Park near the Crocodile Park, extends up to the intersection with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and then heads north to join the cycling track in Al Khawaneej.

The two tracks will have a total length of 7km. The existing cycling lanes in the two districts extend up to 32km in the two areas, and with the new tracks, the total length that you can cycle will increase to 39km.

The 7km tracks will connect the existing network of cycling tracks in the new district, bringing the total stretch to 39km. Image Credit: Twitter/RTA

Dubai’s Master Plan

The cycling track at Al Khawaneej and Mushrif is part of a master plan to develop cycling tracks and connect key districts of the city, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. You can already cycle on the ‘Longest Continuous Cycling Track’ in the world in Al Qudra, spanning 80.6km and in the next three years, the total length of cycling tracks in Dubai is expected to increase from 544km to 819km.

Here is a list of the existing cycling tracks you can use in Dubai:

1. Al Quoz 4 cycling track – 3km length

This track serves the residential area in Al Qouz 4, connecting with various popular locations in the community.

2. Al Sufouh 2 cycling track – 3.7km length

This track runs parallel to the Al Sufouh road, along the beach, connecting Jumeirah with the Dubai Marina area.

3. Dubai Canal track – 7km length

The track extends through the road and connects between Jumeirah Street and Al Meydan.

4. Dubai Marina - 5km length

The track serves Dubai Marina, which is one of the most important areas in Dubai.

5. Jumeirah Street Track - 19km length

The track runs parallel to Jumeirah road and connects to Dubai Canal Track.

6. Khawaneej track - 19km length

The track serves Al Khawaneej Community and connects to the Mushrif Park track.

7. Meydan Track- 13km length

This track is within the District One community, with connection to Nad Al Sheba cycle track.

8. Mushrif Track – 15km length

The track consists of Mushrif Park track and the community of Mirdiff and connects to Warqaa from south and to Khawaneej from north.

9. Al Qudra Track - 86km length

The cycle track takes riders through the Al Qudra desert. The path is equipped with resting stations along the way that offer benches and shade.

10. Warqaa Track - 7.4km length

The track continues from Mirdif all the way to Al Warqa, serving Al Warqaa Park.

What is the speed limit for cycling?