Dubai: Ninety per cent of the construction of cycling tracks at Al Khawaneej and Mushrif have been completed, the Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Sunday.

The completed 7-km stretch connects with the existing cycling tracks extending 32km in the two areas, taking the total length of cycling tracks in both districts to 39km, the authority said.

According to Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, “In response to the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, to transform Dubai into a bicycle friendly city, RTA has awarded a contract for constructing cycling tracks at Al Khawaneej and Mushrif. The project aims to provide suitable options for people to cycle according to Dubai Urban Plan 2040 aimed to make Dubai the best city for living in the world.

“The project is part of RTA’s Master Plan for Jogging and Cycling Tracks across Dubai aimed to encourage residents and visitors to practice sports and recreational activities, and thus enhance the wellbeing of people in the emirate. The project affirms RTA’s commitment to improving the link between the existing cycling tracks at residential areas as well as the points of attraction in the neighborhoud,” he added.

Where exactly are the tracks?

The first track runs from the Quranic Garden on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street up to the intersection with Al Khawaneej Street. It crosses the street through the combined pedestrian and cycling bridge on Al Khawaneej Street to link with the existing cycling track in Al Khawaneej.

The second cycling lane starts from the Mushrif Park near the Crocodile Park, extends up to the intersection with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and then heads North up to the intersection with Al Khawaneej Street. It crosses the street through the pedestrian and cycling bridge on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to connect with the cycling track in Al Khawaneej. Accordingly, the total length of the two new cycling lanes and the existing lanes in Al Khawaneej and Mushrif rises to approximately 39km.

“The cycling track at Al Khawaneej and Mushrif is part of a master plan to develop cycling tracks and connect key districts of the city. The plan includes increasing the total length of cycling tracks in Dubai from the existing 544km to 819km by 2026. The coastal areas such as Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, and the Marina will be linked to the external road tracks at Al Qudra, Seih Al Salam, and Nad Al Sheba along Al Barsha, Dubai Hills and Nad Al Sheba,” added Al Tayer.

Cycling speed